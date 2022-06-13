Genshin Impact leaks: Sumeru, Collei, and Dendro Archon's expected release date

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed tons about the game's next big update, where players will finally head to Sumeru, the land of Dendro. This new region will bring lots of new characters, along with the release of the long-awaited Dendro element.

Fans will also be able to utilize characters like Collei, teased since the game's initial release. The Dendro Archon will also make an appearance later during the set of 3.0 updates, meaning fans have much to look forward to.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Collei expected around August end, Dendro Archon, and more

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed information about many upcoming characters, including the long-awaited Collei. She made her first appearance during the title's official Webtoon, where her story in Mondstadt took center stage.

By the end of the comic, Collei was taken with Cyno to Sumeru to help cure her ailment. It seems like she will finally be made playable during the latest update.

ar59 behavior @SpendYourPrimos



According to insider information

According to insider information, Collei's appearance has changed significantly, with her outfit becoming more black and gold. She apparently has made strides to appear more normal to her allies, which would make sense given the nature of her power and her backstory.

Collei is now a 4-star character who wields a bow alongside the Dendro element. She will likely be one of the first characters released when the game's newest update arrives.

She is expected to release alongside the 3.0 update around August 24.

jan 🌷 @_toffsss



Sumeru hype is real really excited sa next genshin drip marketing, probably around Itto's rerun yung next (?)they might reveal unexpected characters din. unconfirmed leaks are going around na rin.

Aside from Collei, several other characters are arriving during Genshin Impact 3.0, as Sumeru is full of new additions. Gamers can expect arrivals from other characters like Cyno, along with new playable choices like Nahida, Nilou, and Tighnari.

This region is focused on Dendro, and many characters will synergize with the new element to deal significant damage.

daily dendro & sumeru 🌱 @dendrosdaily



Nahida is the Dendro Archon???

And we will see her in 2.8!



Ahhhhhh I'm literally so excited Genshin leaks //

According to leaks about the Dendro Archon, she may be disguising her identity as another character named Nahida, set to appear during the 2.8 update as an introductory character to Sumeru. Fans saving up for the Dendro Archon may want to keep a close eye on Nahida during the Golden Apple Archipelago rerun to see if these theories are true.

daily dendro & sumeru 🌱 @dendrosdaily Genshin 2.8 leaks //



There's a dendro symbol visible in the GAA rerun!

It looks like the glowing vision that indicates a burst is ready, so it could be Nahida's (since she's rumoured to appear in 2.8) 🧐

Kusanali is the name of the Dendro Archon who currently presides over Sumeru, and her lore has been slowly revealed in-game. She is the youngest of all of the Archons and only took over from the previous Dendro Archon five hundred years ago.

Users will be able to look forward to a character likely a lot more modern than previous Archons like Zhongli and Raiden. Kusanali's release is set for the 3.1 update, around October 5, as most Archons have been released one update after their region's story begins.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks continue to reveal more information about the game's newest update.

