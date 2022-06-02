All Genshin Impact character birthdays in June 2022

Each Genshin Impact character has their own birthday, and players can look forward to tons in the month of June.

It seems like most of the game's most popular characters were all born in June, so players have a lot of birthday letters to look forward to.

Whenever a birthday comes around in the game, the character in question sends the Traveler a special letter along with some items in the mail.

Genshin Impact: All characters with birthdays in June

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Haha, what do you think? This is how we, the Arataki Gang, celebrate special occasions. Impressive, right?



Want to see more videos and GIFs of Arataki Itto? Go to Genshin Impact's TikTok account to watch

tiktok.com/@genshinimpact…



#GenshinImpact Happy Birthday, #Arataki Itto!Haha, what do you think? This is how we, the Arataki Gang, celebrate special occasions. Impressive, right?Want to see more videos and GIFs of Arataki Itto? Go to Genshin Impact's TikTok account to watch Happy Birthday, #Arataki Itto!Haha, what do you think? This is how we, the Arataki Gang, celebrate special occasions. Impressive, right?Want to see more videos and GIFs of Arataki Itto? Go to Genshin Impact's TikTok account to watchtiktok.com/@genshinimpact… #GenshinImpact https://t.co/wdouM9MMSG

Genshin Impact's birthdays are a special event for its characters. To mark the occasion, each character writes a special letter to the Traveler and sends them some gifts that fit their own personality.

Players look forward to these letters as they provide a brief insight into what the character is truly like, along with a cute story about their birthday.

Here are all the June birthdays in Genshin Impact:

June 1: Paimon and Arataki Itto

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



"Paimon's got your gift! Thank you, Traveler! In the days to come, Paimon will continue to be your best travel guide!"



#GenshinImpact Happy Birthday, #Paimon "Paimon's got your gift! Thank you, Traveler! In the days to come, Paimon will continue to be your best travel guide!" Happy Birthday, #Paimon!"Paimon's got your gift! Thank you, Traveler! In the days to come, Paimon will continue to be your best travel guide!"#GenshinImpact https://t.co/XXO5TTCIn1

Both Paimon and Arataki Itto share a June 1 birthday. The two characters are surprisingly similar in nature, as they both crave a lot of treasure and attention.

Players received some nice rewards from the two characters on the occasion. Paimon provided fans with random cooking ingredients, while Itto sent them Lavender Melon and his specialty dish, Way of the Strong.

June 9: Lisa

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Oh, hello there, cutie! Right on time.

I'm just about to have some afternoon tea, come join me.

Is that... a birthday present for me?

In this case, I will prepare some special tea time snacks just for you.

#Lisa #HappyBirthday #GenshinImpact Happy Birthday, Lisa!Oh, hello there, cutie! Right on time.I'm just about to have some afternoon tea, come join me.Is that... a birthday present for me?In this case, I will prepare some special tea time snacks just for you. Happy Birthday, Lisa!Oh, hello there, cutie! Right on time.I'm just about to have some afternoon tea, come join me.Is that... a birthday present for me?In this case, I will prepare some special tea time snacks just for you.#Lisa #HappyBirthday #GenshinImpact https://t.co/IhcsHtPA0Z

Mondstadt's mysterious librarian Lisa celebrates her birthday on June 9. Last year, she provided players with some Calla Lilies and Mysterious Bolognaise.

This year, Lisa will likely provide players with more reagents for potions. She may even point them towards some interesting information about Sumeru in her birthday letter.

June 16: Venti

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Here, this half is for you. Let's take a stroll in the tiny little world.

But remember to keep it a secret because... you're the only one I want to bring there.



Happy Birthday, Venti!



#GenshinImpact It is written that there is a whole tiny world hidden inside an apple core.Here, this half is for you. Let's take a stroll in the tiny little world.But remember to keep it a secret because... you're the only one I want to bring there.Happy Birthday, Venti! It is written that there is a whole tiny world hidden inside an apple core.Here, this half is for you. Let's take a stroll in the tiny little world.But remember to keep it a secret because... you're the only one I want to bring there.Happy Birthday, Venti!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/bIIzNni3wH

Venti's birthday is June 16, though it's uncertain whether this is the birthday of the vessel he has taken or his true date of birth.

As an Archon, Venti is centuries old and has lived through many birthdays. Last year, he sent players 10 Windwheel Asters and his specialty dish, a Buoyant Breeze. The gifts this year will likely be similar.

June 21: Yoimiya

Yoimiya's first in-game birthday will take place this year, and it's likely that she will host a big celebration.

Yoimiya loves to party, and she will probably describe a huge event in her birthday letter. Players can look forward to some great items from her to mark the occasion.

June 26: Raiden Shogun

daily raiden ei @raidendaily raiden shogun's birthday was 28 days ago, everyone greet the almighty narukami ogosho a belated happy birthday!! raiden shogun's birthday was 28 days ago, everyone greet the almighty narukami ogosho a belated happy birthday!! https://t.co/WuNAf3nwgu

Raiden Shogun's birthday is on June 26. Like Venti, it's uncertain whether this is her true birthday or not.

Players can look forward to an interesting birthday letter from her, as there are different ways it could play out. Depending on which Raiden writes the letter, players may receive a very heartfelt note or one that is purely logical. Whichever the case is, the rewards are likely to be quite useful for Genshin Impact players.

June 27: Yae Miko

sometimes yae miko @DailyYae // genshin leaks



yae miko’s birthday is on the 27th of June! -🦊 // genshin leaks yae miko’s birthday is on the 27th of June! -🦊 https://t.co/IaSOpsywNz

Yae Miko's birthday falls on June 27. The character will likely provide a note that lightly teases players in her trademark mischievous manner. It may even contain advertisements for her latest light novels.

Either way, players won't want to miss out on her birthday letter, as it is sure to be entertaining.

Genshin Impact players have a fun month to look forward to, with tons of birthday letters coming in the mail throughout June.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far