What are the best artifacts for Yelan in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact 2.7's newest character Yelan is an amazing 5-star Hydro archer who can utilize several of the game's artifact sets to great effect. Thanks to Yelan's unique HP scaling, players will have a much easier time building her than many of the game's previous 5-star characters. Fans who want to make sure their Yelan is performing at the highest level will want to farm some powerful artifacts for her from these sets.

Players can find out Yelan's best artifact sets here and will also understand what they should be looking for when building her.

What are Yelan's best artifact sets in Genshin Impact?

Building Yelan in Genshin Impact is surprisingly easy, and players can take advantage of several of the game's best artifact sets when building her. She benefits heavily from HP% investment, along with a ton of Energy Recharge and Crit stats.

Players who plan on utilizing Yelan as an Elemental Burst support will want to find a good medium between high HP and high Energy Recharge when building her.

When choosing an artifact set to utilize on Yelan, players have several options. They can opt for two different sets, mixing the best 2-PC set bonuses from both to best suit their Yelan, or they can go for a full 4-PC set to maximize a certain effect.

Most players will likely opt for the first route, as it provides flexibility in their build and also can save on a ton of Resin. When choosing the 2-PCs to go with, players can choose from these four artifact sets:

Noblesse Oblige: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 20%

Emblem of Severed Fate: Increases Energy Recharge by 20%

Heart of Depth: Increases Hydro DMG Bonus by 15%

Tenacity of the Milelith: Increases HP by 20%

A mix of any of these four artifact sets can lead to a powerful Yelan, though the best combination would likely be the Noblesse Oblige and Heart of Depth. This provides Yelan with both extra Burst DMG and Hydro DMG, allowing her to dish out a ton of damage with ease.

If players opt for a full 4-PC bonus, the Emblem of Severed Fate set works well on Yelan, as it allows her to gain some extra Energy Recharge and increases her Elemental Burst damage by a surprising amount. This build works similarly to Xingqiu's EOSF build, maximizing Energy Recharge to increase her off-field damage.

Emilia ☄️ @emt69420 Build for future Yelan



hopefully can reach 40k++ HP Build for future Yelanhopefully can reach 40k++ HP https://t.co/nMD6kaQlqK

When looking for substats, players will want to focus on these stats first before anything else:

Crit stats, preferably Crit DMG (unless gamers are equipping the Aqua Simulacra bow)

Energy Recharge to maximize her Elemental Burst uptime

HP% to increase her overall damage

ATK% and Defense aren't needed on Yelan at all, so fans can take advantage of some of their underused artifacts that would otherwise be passed on. Yelan is a pretty simple character to build, and most players will likely have a powerful one in no time if they follow the right build.

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character Yelan has some incredible damage potential, and she is quite easy to build.

