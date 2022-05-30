Genshin Impact 2.7 Yelan banner: Release time, date, and countdown

Yelan is one of the most highly anticipated Genshin Impact characters that will debut in the latest patch 2.7 update.
Officials at Genshin Impact have finally made announcements about the release of the patch 2.7 update on their official social media channels. Not only did they announce the release date, but the social media channels also uploaded official images of Yelan's banner and weapon's banner.
The patch update will go live within 24 hours and players have limited time to decide whether they want to spend their intertwined Fates and Primogems on Yelan's banner or not
Here is everything players need to know about Yelan's banner's release date, time, and countdown in Genshin Impact.
Details regarding Yelan's banner in Genshin Impact's 2.7 Update
The official notice was uploaded by the developers on all Genshin Impact social media channels. The notice announced the scheduled dates for server maintenance and patch 2.7 update release date and time.
Based on the official notice, the patch 2.7 update will go live after a five-hour long maintenance break, which is scheduled to start on May 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM (UTC+8).
Hence, it can be expected to go online on May 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). The patch 2.7 update will also share the mentioned launch times with Phase I banners, which will include Yelan's debut with her "Valley Orchid" banner.
Players can also refer to the universal countdown provided above to keep track of when the latest patch update is expected to be released. This is a universal countdown that readers can refer to since all regions will receive the patch update at the same time.
Genshin Impact: Yelan's banner 5 & 4-star characters, signature weapons, and more
Players need to keep this in mind as Phase I banners will feature two character banners in the patch 2.7 update. Here are the characters that will be featured in the Phase I banners:
- Yelan - Hydro (5-star)
- Xiao - Anemo (5-star)
Both the banners will share the same pity guarantee as well as the 4-stars that will be featured on the banners.
Here is a list of the 4-star characters who have received a boosted drop-rate in Yelan and Xiao's banner:
- Yanfei - Pyro (Catalyst)
- Noelle - Geo (Claymore)
- Barbara - Hydro (Catalyst)
The Epitome Invocation that will be released in Phase I of the patch 2.7 update will feature signature weapons of Xiao and Yelan. Here is a list of all the weapons that will be featured in the Epitome Invocation:
- Aqua Simulacra (5-star Bow)
- Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (5-star Polearm)
- Sacrificial Bow (4-star Bow)
- Sacrificial Sword (4-star Sword)
- Lilith Spear (4-star Polearm)
- Favonius Greatsword (4-star Claymore)
- Eye of Perception (4-star Catalyst)
Keep in mind that the 5-star weapons being featured are banner-limited weapons and cannot be obtained or summoned once they are gone. While players can still hope to get a Primordial Jade Winged-Spear from standard banner, Aqua Simulacra will not arrive for a few months on the weapon banners once it's gone.