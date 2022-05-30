Genshin Impact 2.7 Yelan banner: Release time, date, and countdown

Yelan is one of the most highly anticipated Genshin Impact characters that will debut in the latest patch 2.7 update.

Officials at Genshin Impact have finally made announcements about the release of the patch 2.7 update on their official social media channels. Not only did they announce the release date, but the social media channels also uploaded official images of Yelan's banner and weapon's banner.

The patch update will go live within 24 hours and players have limited time to decide whether they want to spend their intertwined Fates and Primogems on Yelan's banner or not

Here is everything players need to know about Yelan's banner's release date, time, and countdown in Genshin Impact.

Details regarding Yelan's banner in Genshin Impact's 2.7 Update

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.



genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13. V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2hmVhPddG5

The official notice was uploaded by the developers on all Genshin Impact social media channels. The notice announced the scheduled dates for server maintenance and patch 2.7 update release date and time.

Based on the official notice, the patch 2.7 update will go live after a five-hour long maintenance break, which is scheduled to start on May 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM (UTC+8).

Hence, it can be expected to go online on May 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). The patch 2.7 update will also share the mentioned launch times with Phase I banners, which will include Yelan's debut with her "Valley Orchid" banner.

Players can also refer to the universal countdown provided above to keep track of when the latest patch update is expected to be released. This is a universal countdown that readers can refer to since all regions will receive the patch update at the same time.

Genshin Impact: Yelan's banner 5 & 4-star characters, signature weapons, and more

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



〓Event Wish Duration〓

After Ver. 2.7 update–06/21 17:59



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Discerner of Enigmas" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Valley Orchid" Yelan (Hydro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!〓Event Wish Duration〓After Ver. 2.7 update–06/21 17:59 Event Wish "Discerner of Enigmas" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Valley Orchid" Yelan (Hydro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!〓Event Wish Duration〓After Ver. 2.7 update–06/21 17:59#GenshinImpact https://t.co/HhlxVlkz65

Players need to keep this in mind as Phase I banners will feature two character banners in the patch 2.7 update. Here are the characters that will be featured in the Phase I banners:

Yelan - Hydro (5-star)

Xiao - Anemo (5-star)

Both the banners will share the same pity guarantee as well as the 4-stars that will be featured on the banners.

Here is a list of the 4-star characters who have received a boosted drop-rate in Yelan and Xiao's banner:

Yanfei - Pyro (Catalyst)

Noelle - Geo (Claymore)

Barbara - Hydro (Catalyst)

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger!



〓Event Wish Duration〓

After Ver. 2.7 update–06/21 17:59



#genshinimpact Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Aqua Simulacra (Bow) and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (Polearm)!Travelers, stock up in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger!〓Event Wish Duration〓After Ver. 2.7 update–06/21 17:59 Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Aqua Simulacra (Bow) and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (Polearm)!Travelers, stock up in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger!〓Event Wish Duration〓After Ver. 2.7 update–06/21 17:59#genshinimpact https://t.co/IaKvkGTqNd

The Epitome Invocation that will be released in Phase I of the patch 2.7 update will feature signature weapons of Xiao and Yelan. Here is a list of all the weapons that will be featured in the Epitome Invocation:

Aqua Simulacra (5-star Bow)

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (5-star Polearm)

Sacrificial Bow (4-star Bow)

Sacrificial Sword (4-star Sword)

Lilith Spear (4-star Polearm)

Favonius Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

Eye of Perception (4-star Catalyst)

Keep in mind that the 5-star weapons being featured are banner-limited weapons and cannot be obtained or summoned once they are gone. While players can still hope to get a Primordial Jade Winged-Spear from standard banner, Aqua Simulacra will not arrive for a few months on the weapon banners once it's gone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far