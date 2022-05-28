Genshin Impact 2.7 Yelan banner 4-star characters, release date, and weapons revealed

Genshin Impact dropped a lot of announcements today regarding the 2.7 updates on their social media. Now, the community knows which 4-star characters will be in the Yelan banner and what is the rated-up weapon in the Epitome Invocation banner.

With another three days before the update, players have limited time to decide which units they want to pull on the new character banner. The weapon banner will also be a challenge for F2P gamers to choose from because most of the listed armaments are excellent weapons.

Genshin Impact: All characters in Yelan and Xiao banners revealed

The Yelan banner shares the same 4-star characters as the Xiao banner (Image via HoYoverse)

It is important to note that there will be two character banners in the first phase of Genshin Impact version 2.7. Yelan will be in the 'Character Event Wish,' while Xiao is in the 'Character Event Wish-2'. It is more crucial to know that both banners will share their wish guarantee.

The Yelan and Xiao banners will be released in the game concurrently after the version 2.7 update on May 31 at 11.00 am (UTC+8). Their Event Wish will stay in-game for three weeks until June 21 at 17.59 (UTC+8).

The 4-star characters that will receive a considerable drop rate boost in both Yelan and Xiao banners are also the same, which are:

Barbara (Hydro Catalyst) Yanfei (Pyro Catalyst) Noelle (Geo Claymore)

There will also be a 'Test Run' trial event for all the featured characters during the event wish. Travelers can use the fixed lineups containing the selected trial characters and enter a stage to test them out.

Besides gaining first-hand experience, Genshin Impact gamers can also receive rewards after completing the challenges.

Genshin Impact: Weapon banner in first phase of version 2.7

The new weapon banner in the first phase of version 2.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

It is widely known that the 5-star weapons in the Epitome Invocation banner are always the recommended equipment for the limited 5-star character. The new weapon banner of version 2.7 is also no exception, as the two featured 5-star weapons are the best-in-slot for Yelan and Xiao.

Here are all the firearms that will receive a substantial drop-rate boost in the next Epitome Invocation banner:

Aqua Simulacra (5-Star Bow) Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (5-Star Polearm) Lithic Spear (4-Star Polearm) Sacrificial Sword (4-Star Sword) Favonius Greatsword (4-Star Claymore) Eye of Perception (4-Star Catalyst) Sacrificial Bow (4-Star Bow)

Beginners must note that the event-exclusive weapon Aqua Simulacra will not be available in the standard banner. On the other hand, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is one of the few 5-star weapons already available in the standard wish 'Wanderlust Invocation.'

As a new character, Yelan will obviously be at the center of attention for the community in Genshin Impact version 2.7. Many have already started farming for her ascension materials and artifacts.

However, users can only know how valuable Yelan will be in the end game after her release in a few days.

