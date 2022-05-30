Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance start and end time in UTC, EST, IST and more

The Genshin Impact version 2.7 update is just around the corner. Players have been patiently waiting for Yelan, Kuki Shinobu, and other new content for several weeks. However, officials had to delay the patch update further by three more weeks due to the pandemic in Shanghai.

Despite the delay, the hype for the latest update is still sky-scraping. Patch 2.7 is scheduled to roll out after the server maintenance break, which has been scheduled for May 31, 2022 at 06:00 AM (UTC+8). Servers should be down for five hours, so players are advised to plan their in-game activities accordingly.

The following article will cover everything players need to know about the server maintenance over the different time zones.

Genshin Impact: Date and time for maintenance break for patch 2.7 for different time zones

Players will not be able to login to their accounts during maintenance breaks and are advised to complete all commission or resin related work beforehand. Readers can refer to the list below with time converted for all major Genshin Impact servers:

Indian Standard Time - May 31, 2022, at 3:30 AM

- May 31, 2022, at 3:30 AM Eastern Time - May 30, 2022, at 6:00 PM

- May 30, 2022, at 6:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC)- May 30, 2022, at 10:00 PM

(UTC)- May 30, 2022, at 10:00 PM Pacific Time - May 30, 2022, at 3:00 PM

- May 30, 2022, at 3:00 PM Australian Eastern Time - May 31, 2022, at 9:00 AM

- May 31, 2022, at 9:00 AM Singapore- May 31, 2022, at 6:00 AM

Since the server maintenance is bound to last for at least five hours, players can expect the latest patch update to start rolling out around the following times:

Indian Standard Time - May 31, 2022, at 8:30 AM

- May 31, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time - May 30, 2022, at 11:00 PM

- May 30, 2022, at 11:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC)- May 30, 2022, at 3:00 AM

(UTC)- May 30, 2022, at 3:00 AM Pacific Time - May 30, 2022, at 8:00 PM

- May 30, 2022, at 8:00 PM Australian Eastern Time - May 31, 2022, at 2:00 PM

- May 31, 2022, at 2:00 PM Singapore- May 31, 2022, at 11:00 AM

What to expect from the latest patch 2.7 update of Genshin Impact?

Officials have created a preview page that showcases all the latest content that will be added to the game in the latest update. Players can access the preview page by clicking on the link attached to the tweet above.

Once the the 2.7 update goes live, players can choose to spend their primogems on characters and weapon banners. Here is a list of 5-star characters and weapons players can summon in the latest patch:

Yelan (Hydro)

Xiao (Anemo)

Arataki Itto (Geo)

Aqua Simualacra (Crit DMG)

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (Crit Rate)

Redhorn Stonethresher (Crit DMG)

There are also multiple events that are scheduled to be released in the patch 2.7 update for gamers to enjoy, such as Shinobu’s Hangout Event, Perilous Trail, A Muddy Bizarre Adventure, The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival, and Core of the Apparatus.

Travelers will enjoy some never-seen-before moments, such as 'A day in the life' update of the Arataki Gang, unlocking the realms of Guile and War, and much more.

