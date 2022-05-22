Genshin Impact 2.7 update release date and maintenance schedule for all regions

Genshin Impact 2.7's release date is May 31, 2022, with maintenance beginning at 6:00 AM (UTC+8), which is expected to end at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Everything is subject to change, but these are the dates and times that miHoYo has already mentioned in their official announcements.

Many Travelers have eagerly been waiting for this update, so it's crucial to include several countdown clocks and other information for them to view here. Like with past updates, every region will gain access to Genshin Impact 2.7 at the same time.

Hence, they can use the same countdown clock to figure out when the update will come out, regardless of where they live.

More information and details regarding the Genshin Impact 2.7 update

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Go to V2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview Page>>>

hoyo.link/18591BA6



※ Open the event webpage from within the game and share the page to get 20,000 Mora



#GenshinImpact The Version 2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview page is here!Go to V2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview Page>>>※ Open the event webpage from within the game and share the page to get 20,000 Mora The Version 2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview page is here!Go to V2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview Page>>>hoyo.link/18591BA6※ Open the event webpage from within the game and share the page to get 20,000 Mora#GenshinImpact https://t.co/WFdYTMG1wX

Following the above Tweet's prompts will give players 20,000 Mora for free. All players need to do is just go to the event webpage in the game and share it. Besides that, that website offers players a very brief overview of what to expect from the 2.7 update, such as:

Featured characters with a description (Yelan, Xiao, Itto, and Shinobu)

The two new weapons (Aqua Simulacra and Fading Twilight)

Four new events

It also includes the Tweet, which consists of the release date that Travelers should remember.

Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance countdown

The above countdown should be an accurate representation of when maintenance will begin for the next update. According to miHoYo:

"Version 2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31/2022 06:00 (UTC+8) and is expected to be completed within 5 hours."

All servers should receive the next Version Update simultaneously. Maintenance tends to last for five hours, but it can always finish earlier or later than expected. During this time, Travelers will be unable to play the game, so they should plan around that accordingly.

Genshin Impact 2.7 release date

Some players will want to know when the next update is expected to come out. The above countdown is based on the previous countdown, plus five hours which is how long maintenance usually takes. It's not set in stone per se, but it will give players a good estimate based on miHoYo's expected release date.

Genshin Impact 2.7 is expected to release on May 31, 2022, launching at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). miHoYo has also stated:

"Meanwhile, the duration of Version 2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and Version 2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13/2022."

This Version Update will be 43 days long. As far as date-related news goes, that's everything that Travelers should know about the upcoming update.

Other things to expect from Genshin Impact 2.7

Travelers who want a slightly more in-depth view of what the next update will offer should know that:

The first phase of character banners consists of Yelan's debut and a Xiao rerun

The first weapon banner will have Aqua Simulacra and Fading Twilight

Itto will be on the second phase of banners

There will be a new Archon Quest related to the Perilous Trail event

Yelan will have her own Story Quest

Shinobu will have her own Hangout Event

There are new Talent and Artifact Attribute recommendation buttons

Genshin Impact 2.7's releases on the last day of this month. Are you excited?

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh