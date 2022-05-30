Genshin Impact 2.7 update release date and time for all servers

Genshin Impact 2.7 has nearly arrived, and players will want to make sure they are ready for its release. The gacha game's newest version will bring characters like Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, along with new quests, events, and other exciting content.

Users who have been waiting for long for these additions will only have to wait a short while longer to begin these new experiences. Fans can find out when this update is set to release here, along with a countdown to the update going live.

Genshin Impact 2.7: When does the update go live?

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Version 2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.View the full notice here >>> "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Version 2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. View the full notice here >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ToGjwrClFa

Genshin Impact 2.7 has finally almost arrived, and gamers will be able to begin enjoying the new update after it completes its maintenance on May 31 at 6.00 am (UTC+8). This patch brings a ton of new content to the game, and fans have been patiently awaiting the latest additions like Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

They will also be able to claim some big rewards when the update goes live, thanks to the compensation Primogems from the in-game mail.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use a Story Key to unlock Yelan's Story Quest "Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter."



More details>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/75…



#GenshinImpact "Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter" Story Quest OverviewTravelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use a Story Key to unlock Yelan's Story Quest "Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter."More details> "Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter" Story Quest OverviewTravelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use a Story Key to unlock Yelan's Story Quest "Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter."More details>hoyolab.com/article_pre/75…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/JGYIBTLENW

The update will begin its maintenance around the world at the same time, and players will have to wait around five hours for the maintenance to complete. The exact time that the title will be down isn't known yet, but it likely won't take longer than five hours.

Fans will want to make sure they check in often around the four-hour mark, as they may be able to get in earlier than expected.

Gamers can use this countdown to when the maintenance should be complete to help prepare for when the game goes live. This countdown is ticking toward the expected end of the maintenance, which will be five hours after 3.00 pm PST/6.00 pm EST/5.00 pm CST.

This update will begin at the same time around the world, so this countdown should be accurate regardless of any time zone differences.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.



genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13. V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2hmVhPddG5

Users will want to keep an eye on the clock if they're going to get into this update as soon as possible. The game's latest update will launch with Yelan and Xiao on the featured banner and two powerful 5-star weapons on offer.

Gamers who have been saving up their Primogems over the delay will be able to grab some incredible rewards when the update launches.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The Chasm, which had been sealed off for a long time, is now gradually reopening. The once-abandoned place now sees visitors again.



View the full notice here >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/75…



#genshinimpact New Story Unlocked - Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act II "Perilous Trail"The Chasm, which had been sealed off for a long time, is now gradually reopening. The once-abandoned place now sees visitors again.View the full notice here >>> New Story Unlocked - Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act II "Perilous Trail"The Chasm, which had been sealed off for a long time, is now gradually reopening. The once-abandoned place now sees visitors again.View the full notice here >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/75…#genshinimpact https://t.co/gdJFt0LaZg

There will also be a ton of new story quests to complete, giving players the opportunity to learn more about the Adepti and the history of the Chasm. Yelan will make an appearance during the game's new story quest, and fans of this mysterious archer won't want to miss out.

This update looks to be the end of the story in Liyue for now, and the Traveler will have lots to do.

Genshin Impact's newest update will bring many of the title's most popular characters into the spotlight, and users will want to log in as soon as they can.

