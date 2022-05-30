Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Heizou's Elemental burst and C2 revamped

Genshin Impact 2.8's newest 4-star character has undergone some changes during the game's beta. These changes look to affect his Elemental Burst and Constellation 2, giving them some extra clarity in their descriptions and even more utility. Players who have been planning on saving up for Heizou will definitely want to see these changes as they affect his kit significantly.

Heizou looks to be one of the game's most unique characters so far, and players won't want to miss out on him when he releases during the 2.8 update later this year.

Changes to Shikanoin Heizou's kit in Genshin Impact 2.8 revealed

NEW: Leaps into the air and uses the Fudou Style Vacuum Slugger and kicks his opponent. The Vacuum Slugger will explode upon hit and create an Arresting Windtunnel that pulls in nearby objects and opponents, dealing AoE Anemo DMG.



The first big change to Shikanoin Heizou can be found in his Elemental Burst, and it looks to provide some extra crowd control and utility to Heizou's powerful Windmuster Kick. While this isn't technically a massive change, as it is mostly a rewording of his original ability, it does give a much clearer look at what his Anemo-infused burst will do:

When cast, Heizou will leap into the air and perform the Fudou Style Vacuum Slugger, a massive kick that will send out a gale of wind that explodes upon contact with enemies. When it explodes, it creates an Arresting Windtunnel that will pull in nearby objects and foes, dealing AOE Anemo damage to them.

Enemies hit by the Elemental Burst who are affected by the Cryo/Hydro/Electro/Pyro elements will also gain the Windmuster Iris effect, which will cause a delayed AOE explosion of the element after a few seconds. This can affect a maximum of four enemies at a time.

This powerful kick will allow Shikanoin Heizou to deal a ton of damage to enemies on the battlefield while also granting him some extra crowd control abilities. His Elemental Burst has a surprisingly short cooldown of only 12 seconds, with an Energy cost of only 40. This means players will want to spam it as often as possible in combat.

These changes will allow Heizou to be an even more potent Anemo DPS in Genshin Impact 2.8.

Heizou C2 changes

NEW: The pull effect of the Arresting Windtunnel created by Windmuster Kick is enhanced, and its duration is increased to 1s.



OLD: When the Fudou Style Vacuum Slugger created by Windmuster Kick explodes, it will pull nearby opponents in.



Shikanoin Heizou's Constellation 2 also underwent some major changes, and it seems like they are set to give him even more utility. Genshin Impact's Constellations usually address a missing part of a character's kit, and Heizou's looks to help with his CC ability.

His previous Constellation 2 only granted him a short suction effect on his Elemental Burst, but now it appears that the constellation will instead enhance the suction of his burst by a large amount.

elodie ♡ kazuha 🍁 @withallmoons it'll be 3x faster and so FUNN his c1 gives him atk speed, now imagine c6 heizou with yunjin's burst onit'll be 3x faster and so FUNN his c1 gives him atk speed, now imagine c6 heizou with yunjin's burst on 😁😁😁 it'll be 3x faster and so FUNN https://t.co/zzWqdBYtsF

With the constellation unlocked, Heizou's Elemental Burst will gain an enhanced pull effect on the Arresting Windtunnel created when striking foes. The wind tunnel will also have its duration extended to one second. This means that Heizou could actually function as a sub-DPS crowd control character with Constellation 2 unlocked. Heizou continues to become even more useful with each change, and players will definitely want to make room for him on their teams.

Genshin Impact's newest 4-star character just underwent some big changes to his kit, and they look to improve his overall utility by a ton.

