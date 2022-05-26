Shikanoin Heizou's release date, countdown, materials, and more Genshin Impact leaks

Genshin Impact's newest 4-star character Shikanoin Heizou will be released during the 2.8 update. Players who are looking forward to Heizou's arrival can find his release date here, along with a countdown to his banner, according to current leaks. Heizou's ascension materials can also be found here, allowing players to prepare to level him up.

Heizou is definitely one of the most unique characters coming to the game, and players will want to add him to their parties if they are in need of a strong Anemo DPS. Fans can find out more about Heizou's release window below.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks reveal Shikanoin Heizou's release date

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the release date for Shikanoin Heizou, the game's newest 4-star character. Heizou is an Anemo Catalyst user and the first male Catalyst wielder in the game. He uses it unlike any of the previous users, as they typically practice a ranged combat style similar to a mage.

Heizou, on the other hand, utilizes his Catalyst to imbue his martial arts with Elemental Damage, allowing him to perform close combat Anemo-infused melee attacks.

This combat style is unlike anyone else in the game currently, and players who are fans of martial arts will definitely want to pick Heizou up from his upcoming banner. He is best suited for a DPS role in a team, though he will do pure Anemo damage in combat, making him unsuited for reaction-based teams.

Heizou will be released on the first banner of the 2.8 update, meaning players will be able to summon for him on July 13, 2022. This is only a month away, so fans will want to make sure they save up their Primogems if they plan on picking up Heizou. He is a 4-star character, so it will cost considerably less to grab him from the banner, but unlocking his powerful constellations boosts his damage significantly.

The countdown ticks until July 13, and players can look forward to Heizou featuring on the first banner of the update when it goes live.

Heizou's ascension materials

Ascending Shikanoin Heizou in Genshin Impact isn't too difficult, as all of his ascension materials can currently be farmed in-game. Players who are planning on using him in their team will want to max him out as soon as possible to make the most of his powerful Anemo damage. Here's a list of what they'll need to gather:

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x 1Onikabuto x 3Treasure Hoarder Insignia x 3 20,000 2 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 3Runic Fang x 2Onikabuto x 10Treasure Hoarder Insignia x 15 40,000 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 6Runic Fang x 4Onikabuto x 20Silver Raven Insignia x 12 60,000 4 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 3Runic Fang x 8Onikabuto x 30Silver Raven Insignia x 18 80,000 5 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 6Runic Fang x 12Onikabuto x 45Golden Raven Insignia x 12 100,000 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x 6Runic Fang x 20Onikabuto x 60Golden Raven Insignia x 24 120,000

Collecting all of these items can be tricky, as players will need to travel throughout the game's world to pick them all up. Luckily, many of them aren't too tough to find, and there is plenty of time before Heizou's release later this year. The hardest item to gather will likely be the Onikabuto, a purple beetle found in the wilds of Inazuma.

Fans can follow this guide to easily gather a ton of Onikabuto quickly, making ascending Heizou much easier.

Genshin Impact's newest 4-star character Shikanoin Heizou will be released shortly, and players will want to make sure they are prepared for it.

