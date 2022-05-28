When does Genshin Impact maintenance end? Version 2.7 server downtime schedule revealed

Genshin Impact maintenance will end at 11.00 AM (UTC+8) on May 31, 2022, which is also when the 2.7 Update is expected to launch. Maintenance will begin at 6.00 AM (UTC+8) on May 31, 2022, and is expected to last the usual five hours that Travelers know and love (hence the aforementioned 11.00 AM time).

The game will be unplayable during that time, which is inevitably why some players might be looking up this topic.

Maintenance compensation will include 300 Primogems (60 Primogems per hour it's down, with 300 being the bare minimum). Travelers must be Adventure Rank 5 or higher to claim it in their mail. Keep in mind that the mail will expire in 30 days if it isn't collected beforehand.

When does Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance end?

miHoYo explicitly states:

"Update maintenance begins 2022/05/31 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours."

Not every part of the world does the year/month/day format, but it should be obvious that it reads as May 31, 2022. Adding five hours to 6.00 gives players the 11.00 AM estimate. If Genshin Impact players don't know when 11.00 AM (UTC+8) is in their timezone, then the next section might help them.

Timezones for your convenience

Naturally, some Travelers aren't going to know what 11.00 AM (UTC+8) means where they live. Here is a simple list of all American times that Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance is expected to end at (all of which occur on May 30, 2022):

Hawaii-Aleutian Time: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Central Daylight Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 PM

Here is a simple list of major European times related to the game becoming playable once again (all of which happen on May 31, 2022):

Western European Time: 4:00 AM

4:00 AM Central European Time: 5:00 AM

5:00 AM Eastern European Time: 6:00 AM

Here is a simple list of major Asian times for when Travelers can play the game again (all of which occur on May 31, 2022):

India Time: 8:30 AM

8:30 AM China Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Malaysia Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Phillippine Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Singapore Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Japanese Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Korean Time: 12:00 PM

Finally, here are some oceanic times for when Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance will end (that all happen on May 31, 2022):

Australian Western Standard Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time: 1:00 PM

What to look forward to in Genshin Impact 2.7

The Event Wishes, as seen in the Special Program (Image via miHoYo)

Once the update goes live, Travelers should be able to spend their Primogems and Intertwined Fates on either Yelan's banner, Xiao's rerun, or the new Epitome Invocation featuring their signature weapons. Similarly, the Perilous Trail event is also expected to begin around the same time based on the revealed event details:

Event Phase I: Begins Once Genshin Impact 2.7 goes live

Begins Once Genshin Impact 2.7 goes live Event Phase II: Begins at 4:00 on June 1, 2022

Begins at 4:00 on June 1, 2022 Event Phase III: Begins at 4:00 on June 2, 2022

Begins at 4:00 on June 2, 2022 Event Phase IV: Begins at 4:00 on June 3, 2022

Begins at 4:00 on June 3, 2022 Event Shop: Opens at 10:00 on May 31, 2022

Remember, maintenance for this update is expected to end at 11.00 AM (UTC+8) on May 31, 2022.

