Genshin Impact 2.7 patch notes: New character banners, free weapon, optimizations, and more

Genshin Impact is hardly known for its delays, especially with Hoyoverse constantly updating the game month after month. However, after almost an extra month of the ongoing update, v2.7 will finally be released on May 31 alongside new characters, quests, events, and fixes.

Typically, Hoyoverse releases patch notes ahead of the main release to give players an idea of what's to come. Everyone can update their game client on the release date or now with pre-installation files.

The company will be holding 5-hour maintenance before releasing 2.7 and compensating with 60 Primogems per hour for the server downtime.

The following article will detail every upcoming change, alongside small additions and major banners.

Patch notes for Genshin Impact v2.7 including details on characters, weapons, and more

1) New characters and weapons

A 5-star character named "Valley Orchid" Yelan and 4-star "Mender of Tribulations" Kuki Shinobu will be making their debut in Genshin Impact 2.7. Yelan wields Hydro vision and uses a Bow, while Shinobu wields Electro vision and uses a Sword.

The Aqua Simulacra, Yelan's signature weapon, will also appear alongside its owner in a separate banner. Players will be able to participate in new events bound for the Chasm. During this event, new rewards will be granted to the travelers. They are:

Primogems

Crown of Insight.

Weapon Ascension Materials.

Talent Level-up Materials.

Mystic Enhancement Ore.

Hero's Wit.

Mora.

A new event-exclusive Bow known as "Fading Twilight" will be available for free, alongside refinement materials. To obtain it, everyone will need to complete a specific "Realms of Guile and War".

2) Eligibility for quests and new additions

Genshin Impact 2.7 official cover (Image via Hoyoverse)

Like other Archon quests that came before, players will need to reach a certain Adventure Rank and complete other quests to access the upcoming chapter. Eligibility to play the upcoming Archon quest is as follows:

Players need to be at least AR 27 or above.

Need completion on the Archon quest "A New Star Approaches: and World quest "Wherefore did the Spritstone Descend?"

Need completion on the Arataki Itto's Story quest "Taurus Iracundus Chapter Act I" alongside Raiden Shogun's Story quest "Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter Act II," and World quest "A Teapot to Call Home".

Since this will be a major update both in terms of story and the overall gameplay mechanics of Genshin Impact, Hoyoverse will be adding a lot of stuff in numerous departments. All the new upcoming additions are as follows:

New main story: Archon quest Interlude Chapter Act II - "Perilous Trail".

Yelan's Story quest "Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter Act I - Calculated Gambit".

Hangout Event for Kuku Shinobu Act I - "Gang's Daily Deeds".

Genshin Impact World quests: "On the Stage, Behind the Stage", "The Tales Behind the Fan", and more.

Recipes: Omurice Waltz, Dew-Dipped Shrimp.

Additional achievements to the "Wonder of the World" and Memories of the Heart" sections.

Name cards: Yelan's "Throw", Kuki Shinobu's "Net", and "Travel Notes: Divine Will".

New Furnishing: Leasure device - Confined Confuzzlement.

Added "Challenge Features" Description in Domains of Blessing, Forgery, and Mastery with a highly recommended level for a party.

The gadget "Floral Zither" will be purchasable from Granny Shan in Liyue Harbor.

Additional 7-14 of Genshin Impact "Paimon's Paintings" chat emojis.

Travelers will be able to check a character's talent recommendations and Artifact's main attribute references.

Floor 11 of Spiral Abyss will be changed to "DMG dealt by Claymore wielding characters by 75%".

The Lunar phases in Spiral Abyss will also change with the update of v2.7.

3) Optimizations and other adjustments upcoming in the update

The upcoming update will come with a few optimizations and tweaks to the gameplay of Genshin Impact. They are as follows:

Reduction of the difficulty of Daily Commission "The Thundering Wilds" in Narukami Islands by replacement of some of the opponents.

Reduction of the difficulty of Daily Commission "For the Harbingers!" in Narukami by weakening the opponent lineup.

Reduction of the difficulty of Daily Commission "Full Speed Ahead" in Yashiori by replacing some opponents and removing barriers along the way.

Reduction of the difficulty of Daily Commission "A Cracking Crisis" in Yashiori by weakening opponents and extending challenge time.

Reduction of the difficulty of Daily Commission "A Gentleman Strike in Broad Daylight" in Yashiori and Seirai by extending the time that patrolling opponents pause at stationing points.

Reduction of the difficulty of Daily Commission "Dangerous Haul" in Narukami, Yashiori, and Seirai by reducing the movement speed of Slime Balloon and cutting down the number of opponents along the way.

"Weekly Mission" progress of a BP in a version update will be carried over to the updated version's BP.

Ascended Characters will be placed at the front of the rest on the Character Selection Page.

When prompts appear on the center of the screen, the info list on the left containing quests and challenges will become translucent.

When an item source becomes unavailable, it will appear as white text on a dark background.

Visual effects will be added to the marked scope of Oculi detectors' indicative effect.

Party chat will be set by default after entering co-op.

Reduction of combat difficulty of some opponents at World Level 3 to 6.

Jean, Mona, Amber, and Rosaria will be wearing their Alternative Outfit by default after obtaining. This will be adjusted in test runs as well.

Adjusted bitrate for cutscenes of previous versions on Mobile to 25,000 kbps to streamline client size.

Genshin Impact v2.7 is all set to be released on May 31 at 11:00 AM (UTC +8) followed by maintenance.

