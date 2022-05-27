Genshin Impact fans are upset with outrageous pre-installation package size ahead of the 2.7 update

The pre-installation function for Genshin Impact has been rolled out and fans are raging on social media about the pre-installation's download size.

The pre-installation feature allows players to download upcoming game resources in advance so players have a much smoother experience when the actual patch update is finally released. However, fans from all regions are expressing their confusion as they have received absurd package sizes to download in the pre-installation function. While mobile users have claimed to receive package sizes of between 6 to 10 GB, PC users have claimed to receive outrageous package sizes of 10 GB or more.

The following article will cover everything players need to know about the pre-installation package size and fans' reactions to it.

Genshin Impact fans are confused and frustrated with the absurdly high pre-installation package sizes

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

The Pre-Installation Function is Now Available on both PC and Mobile platforms!



View the full notice here >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/75…



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,The Pre-Installation Function is Now Available on both PC and Mobile platforms!View the full notice here >>> Dear Travelers,The Pre-Installation Function is Now Available on both PC and Mobile platforms!View the full notice here >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/75…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/MaS4zlNW6O

The pre-installation function for the upcoming patch 2.7 was officially rolled out in the Genshin Impact client launcher on May 27, 2022. This feature allows players of all platforms to download some of the game's resource files before the patch update.

This way, Genshin Impact players will have a smooth gameplay experience as they get to spend less time updating the new patch and can hop in as soon as possible to check out the latest content. Although fans were thrilled to use this function, players were shocked when the launcher asked them to download extremely large package sizes for all platforms.

z🔸 @aratakigangg @GenshinImpact i don't get the huge file size for pre-installation. usually it just takes about 2-3GB for mobile users but now it takes more like 9GB and above for a patch without new areas and just a plain & usual patch containing new characters and events??? this ain't 2.8 yet @GenshinImpact i don't get the huge file size for pre-installation. usually it just takes about 2-3GB for mobile users but now it takes more like 9GB and above for a patch without new areas and just a plain & usual patch containing new characters and events??? this ain't 2.8 yet

Mobile users have received package sizes ranging between 6 to 10 GB, while players on PCs have received insane package sizes of more than 10 GB. A Twitter user has uploaded an image where the user has received a package size of a whopping 26GB as part of the pre-installation.

The user even jokingly mentions alongside his uploaded image whether miHoYo is trying to seek revenge on the user themselves.

The official Genshin Impact notice related to the pre-installation function does mention that this new feature will be restructuring game files. Hence, it is recommended that Genshin Impact players complete the download of the package size over a stable Wi-Fi connection.

To decrease the package size of the pre-installation function to some extent, players can uninstall all unnecessary voice-over files. Go to Genshin Impact Language through the settings menu and select Manage Voice-Over Files to delete files that players do not need.

Although the official notice does mention potential reasons behind the large pre-installation file size, fans cannot help but express their frustration. Many mobile users have tried to increase awareness about how increasing file sizes are becoming an alarming issue when there is a lack of storage.

There is also the fact that not everyone has access to fast or consistent internet connections to download such large game files. This has even driven many existing players to uninstall Genshin Impact entirely due to lack of storage and a good internet connection.

Previous leaks have already mentioned an overview of the upcoming patch 2.7, but fans are still confused about what game resources are being added to the pre-installation function.

Speculations from fans suggest that the current pre-installation function may contain game files related to the patch 2.8 update as well. Officials have uploaded a notice providing more news about all the content that is being added to the patch 2.7 update. The notice will also explain maintenance breaks and compensation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S