Genshin Impact 2.7 update release date, time, and how to download the pre-installation package

The long-awaited update in Genshin Impact, v2.7, is just a few days away, which will bring in a lot of things for travelers to enjoy. The ongoing 2.6 update has been going on for approximately 60 days due to the recent COVID outbreak and the precautions taken by the company. So it is only natural that players will be starving for new content in this live service game.

Thankfully, Hoyoverse is all set to release a new update on May 31, following the usual scheduled maintenance. This version will feature the release of a new 5-star and a 4-star, alongside reruns of two 5-star characters. The following article breaks down everything in detail regarding the upcoming v2.7, its release date, time, and how to pre-install its files.

Release date, time, and pre-installation of Genshin Impact 2.7

1) Release details and compensation

Genshin Impact 2.7 is all set to be released on May 31 at around 11:00 AM (UTC +8). As expected, Hoyoverse will be closing down their official servers five hours prior to holding the maintenance at around 6:00 AM (UTC +8).

Typically, players will also be getting 300 Primogems, which is equivalent to 60 Primogems per hour. Any traveler who has already reached Adventure Rank 5 or above will be able to claim this before the end of 2.7, as the mail itself will expire in 30 days.

2) How to pre-install v2.7 files

Genshin Impact official launcher on PC (Image via Hoyoverse)

To start pre-installing the files on your PC, simply open the official Genshin Impact launcher and update it if asked. Once done, you will see a small button on the left side of the yellow Launch option that says "Game Pre-Installation." Click on it and confirm the file data size as shown in the next pop-up.

Required space for pre-installation in the PC launcher (Image via Hoyoverse)

The updated file size is approximately 10 GB, which will extract up to 22 GB. Pre-installing these files now will be helpful for you on launch day, especially during installation.

If you're an iOS user, you can launch the game and open the Paimon menu. Upon entering, go to Settings>Other>Pre-Install Resource Package. Simply select the "Pre-Install Now" option to start the process.

Pre-Install option on iOS inside Genshin Impact (Image via Hoyoverse)

You can also choose to pre-install the v2.7 files by selecting the "Pre-Install Resource Package" option in the bottom-left corner of the login screen.

Pre-Install Resource Package option (Image via Bungie)

After the update releases, you can also go to the app store and tap on "Update."

If you're an Android user, you can follow the same instructions as iOS, or open the Google Play Store and tap "Update."

3) Update content

Upcoming banners in v2.7 featuring Yelan, Xiao, Itto, and Kuki Shinobu (Image via Hoyoverse)

All of the featured banners in the upcoming v2.7 update are as follows:

Yelan 5-star Hydro Bow wielder: First Half

Xiao 5-star Anemo Polearm wielder: First Half.

Arataki Itto 5-star Geo Claymore wielder: Second Half.

Kuki Shinobu 4-star Sword wielder: Second Half in the same banner as Itto.

This version will also feature the continuation of the Archon Quest related to the Chasm. The events will include Perilous Trail, Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival, A Muddy Bizarre Adventure, and Core of the Apparatus.

