When does Genshin Impact 2.7 come out? Update time and maintenance details

Players eagerly await the upcoming patch 2.7 update as Genshin Impact officially announces the release of patch 2.7.

Patch 2.7 is scheduled to be released on May 31, 2022, but the game will go under maintenance at 6:00 AM (UTC+8). The maintenance will go on for 5 hours and is expected to end around 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

Like past updates, all players in all regions will receive access to the Genshin Impact patch 2.7 update at the same time.

The following article will cover all information regarding the release of patch 2.7 and the maintenance details of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Patch 2.7 release date and maintenance details

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.



genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



Officials from Genshin Impact have uploaded a notice regarding the maintenance break happening for the next patch update. The statement mentions that the maintenance is scheduled to gein on May 31, 2022, at 6 AM (UTC+8).

Players only have a week if they want to start saving Primogems to summon on the upcoming Yelan and Xiao banner.

Readers can refer to the universal countdown provided below to check how much time they have before the maintenance break.

Patch 2.7 is predicted to be released after the 5-hour long maintenance break. Keep in mind that Genshin Impact players will not be able to log in to their accounts until the maintenance break ends. Remember to complete all your commissions before the maintenance break starts.

Fortunately, gamers will be rewarded with compensation for their inconveniences with Primogems and other rewards in compensation. The officials give out 600 Primogems for free.

Players can claim their free Primogems from the in-game mailbox after logging in to their account. The rewards will stay inside the mailbox for 30 days before expiring, so players should claim them soon at their convenience.

The notice also mentioned that the version 2.7 update is confirmed to be live for six weeks, starting May 21, 2022.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Go to V2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview Page>>>

hoyo.link/18591BA6



※ Open the event webpage from within the game and share the page to get 20,000 Mora



Officials have also added a preview page that contains all the new content coming to the game in the patch 2.7 update. Based on the information on the preview page, players can expect to see the following content in the new patch:

Character event wish banners to feature banners of Yelan, Kuki Shinobi, Xiao, and Arataki Itto

Epitome Invocation (weapon banners) to feature Aqua Simulacro, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, and Redhorn Stonethresher

New events such as Perilous Trail, Core of the Apparatus, and more to gradually launch in-game

New Hangout story quests

600 Primogems rewarded as compensation after Maintenance break (Image via HoYoverse)

Players are thrilled to see Yelan debut while Xiao and Arataki Itto have their reruns. This is another opportunity for gamers to try obtaining their new or favorite characters and weapons.

Upon visiting the event preview page in-game and sharing it on social media, 20,000 Mora will be rewarded to players. Fans have high expectations from this patch, and hopefully, version 2.7 can successfully live up to the community's standards.

