All Genshin Impact 2.7 events and total Primogem rewards calculated

In the recent Genshin Impact 2.7 live stream, four new events were officially announced to be added to the game gradually after the update maintenance. Each of these events will provide Primogems as the main rewards, making players look forward to the gameplay.

Usually, one normal event provides 420 Primogems after completing all tasks. Of course, players can also obtain other rewards such as Crown of Insight, Talent, Level-Up Materials, Hero's Wits, and more. This article will calculate all the Primogem rewards from the new events in Genshin Impact version 2.7.

All events in Genshin Impact version 2.7 and the total number of Primogem rewards

The Genshin Impact live stream introduced four events for version 2.7. The following are the names for each event:

Perilous Trail A Muddy Bizarre Adventure Core of the Apparatus The Almighty Arataki Great Glorious Drumalong Festival

The date for each event is currently unknown, and players will have to wait for further announcements for the event notices.

1) Perilous Trail

Perilous Trail event (Image via HoYoverse)

Perilous Trail is the main event of version 2.7. As Travelers play through the Archon Quest, the combat challenge "Realms of Guile and War" inside the Perilous Trail event will also gradually become available. Gamers will need to constantly defeat enemies within the challenge domain to complete the event tasks.

Each of the event domains will have multiple Trial Characters prepared for Travelers to use. Additionally, players may select and equip up to three Stratagems per combat round that will provide buffs in battle. Usually, the main event would reward players with rewards as low as 700 Primogems to 1000 Primogems.

2) A Muddy Bizarre Adventure

Pursina Spike in the event (Image via HoYoverse)

In the second event, Genshin Impact players will have to deal with constantly oozing dark mud in the Chasm, as well as monsters that have been strengthened by its effects. With the help of Pursina Spike, Travelers need to clear the mud, weaken and defeat monsters, and let the Pursina Spike purify the surrounding area while energizing itself.

Attacks from monsters will disable the Pursina Spike's charge, so players must protect the mechanism. When the spike is operating normally, using Blooming Light with a Lumenstone Adjuvant of a certain level will clear out nearby Oozing Concretions. This will grant the Pursina Spike additional energy and speed up the charging process.

Since Perilous Trail is the main event, other events can be classified as side events where they usually give out 420 Primogems.

3) Core of the Apparatus

Various types of robots (Image via HoYoverse)

In this event, Travelers will receive a 'Material Collector' gadget from a toy merchant in Fontaine. There are a total of three processes players must complete:

Source Material Collection Elemental Charge Core Activation

Completing these processes will produce a robotic furnishing that can be placed in the Serenitea Pot. The robots can have multiple possible model types and animations. This will be determined by what players do during the three mentioned processes.

Core of the Apparatus is another side event that will dish out 420 Primogems for every player who manages to complete the tasks within the event duration.

4) The Almighty Arataki Great Glorious Drumalong Festival

The last event that was introduced was the rhythm game. Travelers can calibrate their device by tapping the screen when they hear the accented "note." They can also adjust the "decision line" until it roughly coincides with the note position. This musical event will also provide players with 420 Primogems.

By combining all the Primogems from each event, players can get up to 2260 Primogems. This number is only attainable if they manage to complete all the required event tasks in Genshin Impact.

In addition, there is a possibility that players might get lesser/higher amounts of rewards if the developer decides to change the number of Primogems awarded at launch.

