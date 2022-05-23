×
Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance schedule: Starting date, time, and compensation

Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance details (Image via HoYoverse)
Nurul Nabilah
Modified May 23, 2022 03:58 PM IST
Feature

The Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance schedule was already revealed by HoYoverse three days ago. However, some players might have missed the date because it overlapped with the announcement for the 2.7 Special Program.

The livestream was a massive success as it restored the community's interest in the game after the revelation of Yelan and Kuki Shinobu's gameplay in the trailer. Now, all users wish the update would come faster so they can use their Primogems to pull for said characters and experience playing them in the open world.

Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance start date and time

V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2hmVhPddG5

Genshin Impact players can expect the 2.7 maintenance to begin on May 31 at 06.00 am (UTC+8). The date is one week away, so players still have a little time to farm Primogems before Yelan and Xiao's banners are added to the game.

The countdown below will show the remaining time Travelers have until the maintenance schedule.

The update maintenance is predicted to end at 11.00 am (UTC+8), 5 hours after the maintenance started. During this time, gamers will not be able to play the game as all servers will be closed momentarily. However, they will be given compensation in the form of Primogems after the update is completed.

In addition, the developers have also confirmed that version 2.7 will have a duration of 6 weeks, starting on May 31. This means that players can have version 2.8 on June 13.

Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance compensation

Compensation after the maintenance is completed (Image via HoYoverse)
Compensation after the maintenance is completed (Image via HoYoverse)

Due to the state of inconvenience they put players through, Genshin Impact will give out a total of 600 Primogems as compensation for Travelers in the community.

This proves to be good news for each user as they need to collect as many of the said currency as they can to wish for their favorite characters in the character banner.

Travelers can access their rewards from the in-game mail from the Paimon Menu after entering the game. The said mail will stay for a month before expiring, so gamers will have lots of time to claim their rewards.

The Version 2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview page is here!Go to V2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview Page>>>hoyo.link/18591BA6※ Open the event webpage from within the game and share the page to get 20,000 Mora#GenshinImpact https://t.co/WFdYTMG1wX

In addition to the Primogems, players can also claim their free 20,000 Mora from the preview page. All they need to do is open the version 2.7 preview page from Genshin Impact and share the page.

On the said preview page, the following information has been added so players can know in advance what to expect after the 2.7 update has ended:

  1. Yelan, Xiao, and Arataki Itto will have their respective banners.
  2. Aqua Simulacra and Fading Twilight are the new weapons.
  3. Perilous Trail, A Muddy Bizarre Adventure, Core of the Apparatus, The Almighty Arataki Great, and Glorious Drumalong Festival are the new events to be added gradually.
The maintenance date is getting closer by each second, and those who have already farmed their Primogems and materials are thrilled and cannot wait for the update to come so they can start wishing in the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
