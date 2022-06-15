When is the Genshin Impact Golden Apple Archipelago map expected to release in 2022?

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that the upcoming patch 2.8 will bring tons of new characters and content. Players look forward to the return of fan-favorite Golden Apple Archipelago in the upcoming patch 2.8.

Like the original Golden Apple Archipelago from version 1.6, the new GAA event will bring a new story to the table along with some exciting occasions. It is safe to say that the new event and patch 2.8 will share the same release date. Hence, players will have to wait until July 13, 2022, to experience the new patch and all the new events.

Here is everything players need to know about the new Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact 2.8

Genshin Impact: Release date of new Golden Apple Archipelago

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.8 beta]



The GAA islands currently don't have a time limit in the beta (previous limited maps did) which *implies* that the islands are Permanent

The overlay for the 2.8 event however should be temporary as the "bonsai mountains" do have a time limit [2.8 beta]The GAA islands currently don't have a time limit in the beta (previous limited maps did) which *implies* that the islands are PermanentThe overlay for the 2.8 event however should be temporary as the "bonsai mountains" do have a time limit

Considering how the Golden Apple Archipelago was introduced in version 1.6, it is safe to assume that the new Golden Apple Archipelago or GAA event will be out together with the release of patch 2.8 updates.

The upcoming patch 2.8 is scheduled to be released on July 13, 2022 and hopefully the same date will also see the release of the new GAA event.

Sources have also claimed that the new Golden Apple Archipelago event will permanently introduce the islands to the game. However, since the first GAA event introduced a temporary island, players are advised to wait for the official announcements or leaks for further clarity.

The developers introduced Waveriders in the first Golden Apple Archipelago and it was a huge success. For the longest time, players either had to consume stamina foods or use Cryo characters like Kaeya to travel over water bodies, but all that changed with Waveriders. Waverides are by-far one of the best quality-of-life additions to Genshin Impact.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.8 Beta]



In the new GAA Islands, you can now re-arrange some islands a bit to solve puzzles (or for fun). You can modify the land based on 3 Land options



This will then reflect on the map and below you can see my attempt at showing this (This isn't them all) [2.8 Beta]In the new GAA Islands, you can now re-arrange some islands a bit to solve puzzles (or for fun). You can modify the land based on 3 Land optionsThis will then reflect on the map and below you can see my attempt at showing this (This isn't them all) https://t.co/JaZXtMu1sx

Leaks also suggest that apart from new events and stories, the new Golden Apple Archipelago will have a unique mechanism. The new mechanism will help players change the layout of the map to solve certain puzzles on the islands.

What to expect from the new Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact 2.8?

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. Gahei @GrepoGG @Genshin_Intel Are we getting a free character?? @Genshin_Intel Are we getting a free character?? The main event of 2.8, "A Summer Sea Sojourn" (summer islands v2), rewards an event currency (something similar to the Shiny Flotsam in 1.6).A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. twitter.com/GrepoGG/status… The main event of 2.8, "A Summer Sea Sojourn" (summer islands v2), rewards an event currency (something similar to the Shiny Flotsam in 1.6).A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. twitter.com/GrepoGG/status…

The new Golden Apple Archipelago will host multiple events and a new Story Quest which will feature the following characters:

Fischl

Oz

Kazuha

Mona

Xinyna

Yun Jin

Venti

Xiangling

Nahida

some other NPCs

The main event at the new Golden Apple Archipelago is called the "Summer Sea Soujourn" in Genshin Impact. Players will also be thrilled to know that they can obtain a free copy of Fischl during this event. They will need 2000 in-game event currency that they can collect from participating in mini-games organized on the new islands.

The new island of Golden Apple Archipelago is said to be filled with tons of mini-games and domains for players' entertainment. They can also check out the above Reddit post to get a glimpse of some of the events coming in patch 2.8.

While the domains are supposed to be solo-campaigned, the majority of the mini-games can be played with friends in co-op sessions.

