Genshin Impact 2.8 Golden Apple Archipelago rerun date, and Heizou banner release roadmap

The old fan-favorite Golden Apple Archipelago will return in Genshin Impact 2.8, with Heizou also becoming playable around the same time. New locations have historically been immediately available when the new update arrives (like The Chasm back in Version 2.6).

The original Golden Apple Archipelago was able to be visited back at the start of Version 1.6. It's safe to say that the 2.8 update's release date will be the same date as the Golden Apple Archipelago's return. Similarly, Heizou's banner has also been leaked to occur on July 13, 2022.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Golden Apple Archipelago rerun

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.8 Beta]



In the new GAA Islands, you can now re-arrange some islands a bit to solve puzzles (or for fun). You can modify the land based on 3 Land options



This will then reflect on the map and below you can see my attempt at showing this (This isn't them all) [2.8 Beta]In the new GAA Islands, you can now re-arrange some islands a bit to solve puzzles (or for fun). You can modify the land based on 3 Land optionsThis will then reflect on the map and below you can see my attempt at showing this (This isn't them all) https://t.co/JaZXtMu1sx

Major events happen at the same time as an update's release date. Thus, Travelers should expect to see the Golden Apple Archipelago rerun happening around 11.00 AM (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022.

There will be some differences between this event and the one from Version 1.6. For example, the player can rearrange the islands to solve some puzzles.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.8 beta]



The GAA islands currently don't have a time limit in the beta (previous limited maps did) which *implies* that the islands are Permanent

The overlay for the 2.8 event however should be temporary as the "bonsai mountains" do have a time limit [2.8 beta]The GAA islands currently don't have a time limit in the beta (previous limited maps did) which *implies* that the islands are PermanentThe overlay for the 2.8 event however should be temporary as the "bonsai mountains" do have a time limit

Some leaks also suggest that the Golden Apple Archipelago is permanent, although there is no hard confirmation for it as of yet. It is a unique location that isn't on the overworld map but instead has its own section (like Enkanomiya and the underground portion of The Chasm).

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



As the main event of Version 2.8, it features Fischl, Oz, Kaedehara Kazuha, Xinyan, Yun Jin, Mona, Venti, Xiangling and Nahida (?) aside from "generic" NPCs.



Fischl is the character reward for the event.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [2.8 BETA] A Summer Sea SojournAs the main event of Version 2.8, it features Fischl, Oz, Kaedehara Kazuha, Xinyan, Yun Jin, Mona, Venti, Xiangling and Nahida (?) aside from "generic" NPCs.Fischl is the character reward for the event.※ Subject to change. [2.8 BETA] A Summer Sea SojournAs the main event of Version 2.8, it features Fischl, Oz, Kaedehara Kazuha, Xinyan, Yun Jin, Mona, Venti, Xiangling and Nahida (?) aside from "generic" NPCs.Fischl is the character reward for the event.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

A Summer Sea Sojourn is the name of the main event that presumably takes place on the Golden Apple Archipelago. Fischl will be given away for free during it (and she also has a new skin expected to debut in Version 2.8). Travelers can also expect to see a new character named Nahida in this event, although not much is known about her at the moment.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Heizou banner release date

Lumie @lumie_lumie [2.8]

Heizou First Banner



*stc [2.8]Heizou First Banner*stc

According to a few leakers, Heizou will appear on the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.8. He is a 4-star character, so he will be far easier to pull compared to the 5-star unit that will headline that banner. There are a few different leaks of who will headline that banner, ranging from Klee to Kazuha.

Either way, Travelers should know that Genshin Impact 2.8's first banner will happen on the same day the 2.8 update goes live. miHoYo has stated:

"V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13"

That means that Heizou's release date should also be July 13, 2022, at approximately 11.00 AM (UTC+8). Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks are subject to change, so Travelers should remember that the above information isn't guaranteed to happen.

Still, this leaker tends to be more accurate than not, so it's likely that Heizou will indeed have a release date of July 13, 2022.

Heizou gameplay leaks already exist, so Travelers can check them out if they're indecisive about whether they'll roll for him. He is a 4-star Anemo Catalyst with some CC on his Elemental Burst and the ability to boost his teammates' Elemental Mastery after using his Elemental Skill.

Note: Don't pay too much attention to the numbers of the gameplay leak, as it's not meant to be a max build.

