Free 4-star sword from Genshin Impact 2.8 gets nerfed, new stats revealed

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a new nerf to an upcoming free 4-star sword set to arrive in the 2.8 update. The sword looks to have some ties to Kaedehara Kazuha, as its design matches him perfectly.

This sword's effects are pretty unique and will allow players to lock down enemies even more effectively.

Fans who need a mighty 4-star sword will want to pick this one up from an upcoming event. Gamers can learn more about these nerfs below and prepare for this forthcoming weapon.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: New 4-star sword nerfed

The newest 4-star weapon coming to Genshin Impact has just received a pretty heavy nerf, bringing it from 541 base attack to 510. This new sword is currently unnamed, but it was found in the beta files for the game's 2.8 update and looks to be a weapon styled after Kaedehara Kazuha.

This sword can provide a unique effect in combat, and fans will want to test it out in their teams.

isa ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ @matchazuha

/

/

THE NEW SWORD IS APPARENTLY CALLED “THIS IS A SWORD” HELP // genshin leaksTHE NEW SWORD IS APPARENTLY CALLED “THIS IS A SWORD” HELP // genshin leaks//THE NEW SWORD IS APPARENTLY CALLED “THIS IS A SWORD” HELP😭 https://t.co/BBgGhcDl6T

Currently, the sword goes by the name "This is a sword," and leakers have speculated that the weapon will be named by the end of the upcoming Kazuha quest coming in the 2.8 update.

This sword can whip up a strong gale, dealing AOE damage to enemies and increasing the ATK of the wielder by 15% for eight seconds. This effect is similar to some other weapons like the Viridescent Hunt, though it's uncertain whether the effect will have crowd control like the BP Bow.

Genshin Daily @GIDailyUpdates



It's called "This is a sword" via Project Celestia



more info in the comments



#Genshin Kazuha with the new 4* sword. It's coming in 2.8It's called "This is a sword" via Project Celestiamore info in the comments #Genshin Impact #Kazuha Kazuha with the new 4* sword. It's coming in 2.8 It's called "This is a sword" via Project Celestiamore info in the comments#Genshin #GenshinImpact #Kazuha https://t.co/M0MjLXxmYv

This unique sword is visually well suited for Kazuha, though it currently doesn't fit his support playstyle very well due to its ATK% statline. Still, those who utilize Kazuha as a Sub-DPS unit will definitely want to use this sword on him. It may also see some use on other 4-star supports like Bennett or Kuki Shinobu. The sword also currently cannot be refined, meaning its unique effect won't grow any stronger.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



It is rumored that the sword will gain its name at the end.



genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/weapon/w_13… A new 4* sword is among the final rewards of Kazuha Chapter I legendary quests. This sword cannot be refined.It is rumored that the sword will gain its name at the end. A new 4* sword is among the final rewards of Kazuha Chapter I legendary quests. This sword cannot be refined.It is rumored that the sword will gain its name at the end.genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/weapon/w_13…

The new sword will utilize several ascension materials from across Inazuma and The Chasm, and fans will need quite a few items to max it out.

It's unknown whether there will be an event bonus for this weapon due to it not having extra refinement materials. However, it likely won't be too tough to reach level 90, granting its wielder 510 Base Attack and 41.3% ATK% bonus.

This unique weapon is one of the most mysterious additions found in the Genshin Impact 2.8 beta, and users will want to complete Kazuha's new quest to learn more about it. Unlocking the truth behind this strange blade may be the key to increasing its power or revealing its actual name.

Fans of Kaedehara Kazuha will be excited to learn more about his strange past, and this blade may hold even more of his secrets.

Genshin Impact 2.8's new story quests will bring a powerful blade to the game, though it has received a nerf.

Edited by Ravi Iyer