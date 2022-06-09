Shikanoin Heizou banner release date, gameplay and more Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks

Genshin Impact 2.8 is the next major update in the game, so it's worth checking out what's in store for players via leaks.

Everything shown in leaks is subject to change. However, a good amount of gameplay leaks tend to be right on the money when it comes to accuracy.

The primary subjects of this article include:

Version Update release date

Shikanoin Heizou banner release date

Shikanoin Heizou gameplay

New Events

New Domains

The 2.8 update is expected to launch on July 13, 2022.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Shikanoin Heizou banner

Lumie @lumie_lumie [2.8]

Heizou First Banner



*stc [2.8]Heizou First Banner*stc

There are some conflicting leaks as to whether Heizou will accompany Kazuha or Klee on their banners.

However, the most popular leaks claim that Heizou will appear on the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.8. miHoYo has stated that Genshin Impact 2.8 will launch on July 13, 2022, which is also Heizou's release date (assuming the above leak is true).

The YouTube video above shows off all of Heizou's abilities. The character is a 4-star Anemo Catalyst user, and the video shows off the following moves:

Idle animation Normal Attacks Elemental Skill (Press) Charged Attack Elemental Burst Normal Attacks Elemental Skill (Hold)

Event leaks

This Reddit leak showcases several of the forthcoming events that will be present in Genshin Impact 2.8. They are:

Summertime Odyssey (The main event with a Crown of Insight)

(The main event with a Crown of Insight) Evermotion Mechanic Painting (Includes a new furnishing)

(Includes a new furnishing) Reminiscent Regimen

Resonating Visions (Includes three tabs that presumably offer the rewards)

(Includes three tabs that presumably offer the rewards) Hidden Strife

Hangout Event: Series VII (the 4-star characters aren't shown here)

Domain leaks

Gguk✘⁷ Zhongli haver ~ @CherryGgyuk Mona's domain still running for number one as my favorite domain Mona's domain still running for number one as my favorite domain https://t.co/Zxqxuw0hR9

Four major Domains are reportedly set to appear in the upcoming update. They all have unique designs not seen in previous Domains, so some Travelers might be curious to check them out.

The above tweet showcases a video related to Mona's Domain. Her home interior is also expected to appear in this update. Both are connected to the Golden Apple Archipelago quests.

Kazuha's Domain has the traditional Inazuma flair that some Travelers might love.

Not too much has been revealed about the purpose of these Domains, except that Travelers will have the opportunity to visit them in Genshin Impact 2.8.

Xinyan's Domain has a haunted atmosphere about it with some prickly trees. It has some Tsurumi Island and Chasm vibes to it, but it's just as mysterious as the previous Domain leaks.

The final leaked Domain is Fischl's Domain. It's definitely reflective of her design and personality while being just as mysterious as the previously leaked Domains.

The unique designs of each of these new Domains have made them popular with the online leaking community, with several players expressing hope that the Domains are replayable.

Their exact release date is unknown, but it is worth reiterating that Genshin Impact 2.8 is scheduled to launch on July 13, 2022.

