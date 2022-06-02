Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks reveal sneak peek at Mona’s Domain and home interior

Some new Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks have surfaced, highlighting Mona's new Domain and home. Travelers should remember that her Story Quest ended with them helping Mona find a place to stay (Alice's old laboratory). There used to be a Hydro Seal in front of that door in Mondstadt, which disappeared after the player completed that Story Quest.

These new Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks suggest that players can go inside her apartment, but they also state that there is a new Domain related to her. This new content is tied to the upcoming Golden Apple Archipelago quests. Not too much has been revealed about what players do inside of them, but it's still worth looking at the images.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Mona's home and Domain

ViniPedrozaS✨ @ViniPedrozaS



» Na Versão 2.8, durante uma das Missões do Arquipélago, nós poderemos adentrar a Casa onde a Mona está residindo atualmente



• Fonte: BLANK

#GenshinImpact #原神

This tweet showcase's her home, which is better looking than one would expect from a character well-known for being broke. Then again, it's presumably the same one that Alice had, that Goth would later rent to Mona by the end of her Story Quest. Nonetheless, it's a unique interior that some Travelers might be interested in seeing.

The original leak came from genshinBLANK's Discord, with the above tweet being a clean compilation of those images. The leak essentially states that it will be used in one of the Golden Apple Archipelago quests. Other interiors have been used in past quests, so it wouldn't be unheard of if that were the case here.

Her home has the usual Mondstadt flair that Travelers can see in other interiors related to the region. It has been leaked to make its debut in Genshin Impact 2.8.

ViniPedrozaS✨ @ViniPedrozaS



» Na Versão 2.8, durante uma das Missões do Arquipélago, teremos um Domínio ligado com a Mona



• Fonte: BLANK

#GenshinImpact #原神

On a similar note, the above tweet contains images of a new Domain related to Mona that will appear in Genshin Impact 2.8. It has a unique design not used in other Domains, which is a detail that some Travelers might care to know. It will also be present in the Golden Apple Archipelago quest, although what will happen in it hasn't been leaked yet.

A while ago, Travelers didn't even know that Mona's home would be explorable in Genshin Impact 2.8, let alone that there would be a Domain related to her in the same update. This particular Genshin Impact 2.8 leak also comes from genshinBLANK's Discord.

Golden Apple Archipelago leaks

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.8 Beta]



In the new GAA Islands, you can now re-arrange some islands a bit to solve puzzles (or for fun). You can modify the land based on 3 Land options



This will then reflect on the map and below you can see my attempt at showing this (This isn't them all) [2.8 Beta]In the new GAA Islands, you can now re-arrange some islands a bit to solve puzzles (or for fun). You can modify the land based on 3 Land optionsThis will then reflect on the map and below you can see my attempt at showing this (This isn't them all) https://t.co/JaZXtMu1sx

The Golden Apple Archipelago should be present at the start of Genshin Impact 2.8, as major events have historically started at the beginning of each update. For instance, the original Golden Apple Archipelago was able to be visited at the start of Version 1.6. There will be some changes to the islands in the upcoming update, with the above tweet serving as an excellent example.

Travelers will be able to re-arrange some islands for puzzles. How many puzzles will incorporate this feature is currently unknown.

There is also a new island with a castle in the Golden Apple Archipelago, which wasn't present in the original version. New leaks keep arising every week, so Travelers only have to be patient to find more news about this exciting content.

Version 2.8 is expected to launch on July 13, 2022.

