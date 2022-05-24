Genshin Impact 2.8 Golden Apple Archipelago map, changes, and new castle leaks

New Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a leaked image of a massive castle that will appear in the upcoming Golden Apple Archipelago in the patch 2.8 update. The former Golden Apple Archipelago was very successful in the community, and quickly became one of the fan-favorite events in the game.

Based on the leaks, the rerun of the Golden Apple Archipelago appears to bring more content alongside new mechanisms that will allow players to change the formation and layout of the islands.

The leaks also suggest new puzzles and events have been added to the rerun, and fans are excited to experience the new content in patch 2.8. The following article will cover all the latest leaks regarding the new Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Images of huge castle and more revealed in new Golden Apple Archipelago

The latest 2.8 leaks from the Genshin Impact community have revealed images of a gigantic castle located on one of the islands coming to the new Golden Apple Archipelago. As seen in the tweet above, some parts of the castle are detached from the main body and are either standing on the other side of the island or floating mysteriously in the air.

The leaks have not mentioned any specific mechanism that can help buildings to float yet, but hopefully, future leaks or news will shed some light on the subject. Speculations have suggested that the massive castle seems to have some connection to Fischl's appearance as one of the featured characters in the event and her royal lineage.

The first appearance of the Golden Apple Archipelago was a present for Klee from her mother, and players are hoping something similar will happen here.

Recent leaks have also shared more screenshots from the 2.8 beta gameplay that give more of an insight into the new islands and map-view of the Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact. The map-view of the islands has disclosed the existence and locations of Waveriders in the new event. There are also waypoints that players will have to open to travel quickly between locations.

These screenshots also reveal the topography of the new islands. Players will notice buildings standing unevenly in weird locations, while others can be found half protruding out of mountains as well as cliffs. The buildings shown in the leaked screenshots resemble the buildings in Mondstadt, and many fans have speculated that this could be the aftermath of a battle between gods or some other entities.

Leaked images reveal Aurora lights in Genshin Impact's new event

More leaked images have showcased the night-time view of the surroundings of the new Golden Apple Archipelago islands from the current 2.8 beta.

Leaker Waffle shared a small photoshoot done by him with Shikanoin Heizou enjoying the Aurora lights at night-time. The location seems to be one of the islands that will appear in the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Note: These photos are from Genshin Impact leaks and are subject to change or could be edited. Players are advised to take all of this information with a grain of salt.

Edited by Danyal Arabi