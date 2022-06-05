Genshin Impact 2.8 release date, Heizou banner, and other rerun leaks

Genshin Impact 2.8's release date is July 13, 2022, and Heizou's banner is expected to debut on the same day. The rumored reruns include:
- Kazuha
- Klee
- Yoimiya
Reruns tend to be more difficult to leak this early on, so there is a chance that the above-rumored list may not be accurate. However, those characters haven't appeared in nearly a year, making them common subjects in various banner leaks.
Travelers should know that the July 13, 2022 date is what miHoYo stated in the Version 2.7 Update Notice. They did not confirm any banners, as that information entirely comes from several leaks. Apart from that minor distinction, the Update Notice notice in question can be seen below.
Release date for Genshin Impact 2.8
miHoYo has already announced that it expects Genshin Impact 2.8 to be released on July 13, 2022. The above Tweet proves just that, stating:
"...V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13."
Any characters that appear in the first phase of banners will share the same release date, which is tied to the next section of this article (the leaked banners).
Banner leaks Genshin Impact 2.8 (Heizou and reruns)
Some leakers claim that Heizou will be on the first banner of the upcoming update. That would make his release date July 13, 2022, as characters scheduled for the first phase of banners always share a release date with the update. Heizou is a four-star character, so Travelers might wish to know which five-star character will accompany him on that date.
There are a few different leaks on this matter, none of which have been confirmed to be accurate. The above leak is subject to change, too, but that leaker has an overall solid track record.
This Tweet is deemed as "[Questionable]," so the information presented here isn't concrete. There is a solid chance that it's completely wrong, but it's worth examining what it says, considering several Travelers in the leaking community have seen it already. It basically states:
- 1st Half: Klee
- 2nd Half: Yoimiya & Kazuha
It is worth mentioning that all of these characters haven't been seen in months, which is part of the reason that they appear in various Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks. The last time they were able to be summoned was:
- Klee: June 9, 2021 - June 29, 2021
- Kazuha: June 29, 2021 - July 20, 2021
- Yoimiya: August 10, 2021 - August 31, 2021
Therefore, they're safe bets to include in these types of leaks.
This Tweet comes from another popular leak and states that:
- 1st Half: Kazuha
- 2nd Half: Klee & Yoimiya
These are the same characters as before, except that Kazuha is on the first banner, and Klee is on the second one. Heizou has been leaked to be on the first banner, which would make it important to know whether he's with Kazuha or Klee. There is also a chance that all of these banner leaks are wrong, but Travelers won't know until Genshin Impact 2.8's release date draws near.