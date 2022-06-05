Genshin Impact 2.8 release date, Heizou banner, and other rerun leaks

Genshin Impact 2.8's release date is July 13, 2022, and Heizou's banner is expected to debut on the same day. The rumored reruns include:

Kazuha

Klee

Yoimiya

Reruns tend to be more difficult to leak this early on, so there is a chance that the above-rumored list may not be accurate. However, those characters haven't appeared in nearly a year, making them common subjects in various banner leaks.

Travelers should know that the July 13, 2022 date is what miHoYo stated in the Version 2.7 Update Notice. They did not confirm any banners, as that information entirely comes from several leaks. Apart from that minor distinction, the Update Notice notice in question can be seen below.

Release date for Genshin Impact 2.8

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.



genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13. V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2hmVhPddG5

Story continues below ad

miHoYo has already announced that it expects Genshin Impact 2.8 to be released on July 13, 2022. The above Tweet proves just that, stating:

"...V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13."

Any characters that appear in the first phase of banners will share the same release date, which is tied to the next section of this article (the leaked banners).

Banner leaks Genshin Impact 2.8 (Heizou and reruns)

Lumie @lumie_lumie [2.8]

Heizou First Banner



*stc [2.8]Heizou First Banner*stc

Some leakers claim that Heizou will be on the first banner of the upcoming update. That would make his release date July 13, 2022, as characters scheduled for the first phase of banners always share a release date with the update. Heizou is a four-star character, so Travelers might wish to know which five-star character will accompany him on that date.

Story continues below ad

There are a few different leaks on this matter, none of which have been confirmed to be accurate. The above leak is subject to change, too, but that leaker has an overall solid track record.

LeaksNga @LeaksNga

[Correct]

He said: Klee first half.Yoimiya and Kazuha together.

So，

First: Klee

Second: Yoimiya/ Kazuha

In fact, this news has long been posted. But I forgot. Please refer to the Tweet. I'll delete what I posted earlier.(Although they are all SUS leaks) [Questionable][Correct]He said: Klee first half.Yoimiya and Kazuha together.So，First: KleeSecond: Yoimiya/ KazuhaIn fact, this news has long been posted. But I forgot.Please refer to the Tweet. I'll delete what I posted earlier.(Although they are all SUS leaks) [Questionable][Correct]He said: Klee first half.Yoimiya and Kazuha together.So，First: KleeSecond: Yoimiya/ KazuhaIn fact, this news has long been posted. But I forgot.😂Please refer to the Tweet. I'll delete what I posted earlier.(Although they are all SUS leaks)

This Tweet is deemed as "[Questionable]," so the information presented here isn't concrete. There is a solid chance that it's completely wrong, but it's worth examining what it says, considering several Travelers in the leaking community have seen it already. It basically states:

Story continues below ad

1st Half: Klee

2nd Half: Yoimiya & Kazuha

It is worth mentioning that all of these characters haven't been seen in months, which is part of the reason that they appear in various Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks. The last time they were able to be summoned was:

Klee: June 9, 2021 - June 29, 2021

Kazuha: June 29, 2021 - July 20, 2021

Yoimiya: August 10, 2021 - August 31, 2021

Therefore, they're safe bets to include in these types of leaks.

ViniPedrozaS✨ @ViniPedrozaS



» De acordo com Leaker "Grandfather Bao", esses são os supostos Banners da Versão 2.8



— Kazuha & Heizou (4★)

— Klee & Yoimiya



» Também avisou que a ordem pode mudar, até o anúncio oficial da Mihoyo



#GenshinImpact #原神 ⟩⟩ Rumor Questionável de Banners» De acordo com Leaker "Grandfather Bao", esses são os supostos Banners da Versão 2.8— Kazuha & Heizou (4★)— Klee & Yoimiya» Também avisou que a ordem pode mudar, até o anúncio oficial da Mihoyo ⟩⟩ Rumor Questionável de Banners» De acordo com Leaker "Grandfather Bao", esses são os supostos Banners da Versão 2.8— Kazuha & Heizou (4★)— Klee & Yoimiya» Também avisou que a ordem pode mudar, até o anúncio oficial da Mihoyo#GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/3wPJmvfUow

This Tweet comes from another popular leak and states that:

Story continues below ad

1st Half: Kazuha

2nd Half: Klee & Yoimiya

These are the same characters as before, except that Kazuha is on the first banner, and Klee is on the second one. Heizou has been leaked to be on the first banner, which would make it important to know whether he's with Kazuha or Klee. There is also a chance that all of these banner leaks are wrong, but Travelers won't know until Genshin Impact 2.8's release date draws near.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far