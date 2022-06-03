Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks reveal new domains for Mona, Kazuha, and Xinyan from Golden Apple Archipelago

More leaks about the upcoming patch 2.8 continue to pop up, much to the delight of the Genshin Impact community. This time, the 2.8 leaks have discovered images of new domains that have been made for Xinyan, Mona, and Kazuha in patch 2.8.

Just like last time, the new Golden Apple Archipelago will feature many characters such as Mona, Xinyan, Kazuha, and many more. Hence, it is possible that the new domains that have been leaked will appear on the new islands. Here is everything players need to know about the new domains created for the aforementioned characters in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Leaked images of new domains coming to Golden Apple Archipelago in patch 2.8

Although credible leaker BLANK has taken down his Twitter account, he continues to provide announcements of the latest Genshin Impact leaks on his Discord channel. On June 1, 2022, BLANK shared several pictures of new domains that will appear in the new Golden Apple Archipelago in the patch 2.8 update.

The leak also mentions that the following characters are getting their own domains which are being called "Phantom Realms":

Mona

Xinyan

Kaedehara Kazuha

The above Reddit post from r/Genshin_Impact_leaks showcases the leaked images of one of the new domains. Many theorycrafters and speculations suggest that this is Mona's Phantom Realm as the aesthetic seems to match that of Mona's character design with many shades of blue and starry skies.

Xinyan will also get her own Domain or Phantom Realm, which looks very different from Mona's Phantom Realm. Many suggest that the appearance of the domain in leaks could be an indirect hint towards Xinyan's homeland, as Genshin Impact has provided little information about her nationality.

There is a popular theory that Xinyan could be of mixed nationality, where one of the parents was originally from Liyue, while the other was possibly from Sumeru. With the release date of Sumeru coming closer every day, this new domain in Genshin Impact patch 2.8 could very well be a teaser about Sumeru's flora and fauna. In the end, all of this is just theorycrafting and speculation, so readers should take it with a pinch of salt.

The final set of leaked images that appear to be from the Phantom Realm of Kazuha have been uploaded on Reddit and embedded below for readers to see. Kazuha's domain seems to take place inside a broken house type of environment, and many in the community believe it could be related to his old house, which the character's family had to sell off.

There is a lot of speculation about these new domains and how every character that is being featured in the new Golden Apple Archipelago is getting its own Domain or Phantom Realm, depending on what the readers would like to call it.

The speculations also suggest that these Phantom Realms have some sort of connection with the characters they are based on. However, it can be quite challenging to come up with plausible reasons without much context other than leaked pictures of the domain, so players should wait for further leaks and news for more information.

The release date for Genshin Impact's new patch 2.8 has been officially announced as it is scheduled to launch in the month of July 2022.

