Al Haitham, Dehya, and other Genshin Impact leaks regarding Sumeru characters

New characters from Sumeru have been revealed in Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks. They are loaded with tons of information with high-quality renders of the character models.

Here are the characters that will be covered below:

Al-Haitham or Al-Haytham

Dehya

Nilou

Collei

Al-Haitham is an upcoming 5-character and will play a significant role in the main Sumeru storyline, per leaks. Additionally, Dehya and Nilou will be introduced through the main story itself. Leaks also suggest Collei could be handed out for free.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Character model and more revealed of Sumeru characters

The 3.0 update of Genshin Impact will allow players to enter Sumeru, the land of Dendro. They will meet several new characters, including Al-Haitham, Dehya, Nilou, and many more, throughout the main storyline and other Story Quests.

With the 2.8 patch still a week away, data miners continue sharing more leaks about the upcoming 3.0 update. This brings new information about the Sumeru region, its characters, render models, and more.

Al-Haitham

The above tweet showcases a microwave render of Al-Haitham's character model from early leaks. The Genshin Impact community has already fallen in love with his design, and tons of fan arts can already be found.

Recent leaks state that Al-Haitham and Kusanali (Dendro Archon) share similar relationship dynamics to Yae-Miko and Raiden. Al-Haitham could be a retainer, like Yae Miko, but no concrete proof is out yet.

Given that Raiden has excellent synergy with Yae Miko's kit, there is a chance it will also happen between Al-Haitham and Kusanali.

There are currently no leaks revealing anything about his abilities, but it is already known that he will be a 5-star Dendro sword character.

Dehya

New leaks have revealed Dehya's in-game character model from early leaks, and fans finally have a character with cat ears to adore. Based on the leaks, Dehya is a tall Pyro female who has mastery over Claymore weapons.

Although there is a debate about her rarity, the Genshin Impact community and data miners are more inclined towards her being a 4-star character. Although Dehya was leaked alongside Tighnari, Dori, and Collei, no leaks regarding her abilities are out yet.

Nilou

Early leaks have already described Nilou's appearance. However, Genshin Impact users have finally received a microwave render of Nilou where they can look at the in-game model.

She will be a 4-star Hydro character with mastery over the sword. Nilou leaks have also shared leaked footage of her abilities. These showcases her Elemental Burst animation and some normal attacks that look like Elemental Skill.

Based on more recent leaks, Nilou will be one of the early characters introduced in Sumeru in the main storyline.

Collei

Collei is another 4-star character debuting in the Sumeru update. She has a Dendro vision with mastery over bow weapons. Early leaks have also revealed much about her abilities, along with leaked gameplay footage.

New leaks suggest Collei could be given out for free. Keep in mind that it was marked as questionable leaks by the source itself.

Since questionable leaks are highly likely to change before the final release, Genshin Impact gamers should wait for further leaks for more clarity.

