Genshin Impact Dehya leaks: Character model, release roadmap and more

Dehya is a brand new character from Sumeru who has appeared in several Genshin Impact leaks as of late. Not all of these leaks are vague text leaks as some actually showcase her model. She was only briefly known as the unnamed Pyro lady in the earliest Sumeru leaks, with the latest ones all coming from the last week or so.

Here is a succinct summary of what's known about her:

May arrive in Genshin Impact 3.1 or 3.2

She has tan skin and cat ears

Uses Pyro

There are conflicting reports if she is a 5-star or 4-star character

Without further ado, it's time to check out the actual leaks.

Genshin Impact leaks: Dehya

One translated leak (Image via paimon_leaks)

Some leakers in the community have clarified that her rarity is not confirmed. That said, they can still look at the above leak to get a clear look at her model. It is also worth noting that other leakers have stated a possible release date and also think that she's a 4-star Pyro Claymore user.

Whether those leaks are accurate or not remains to be seen. Nonetheless, it's worth looking at more of these Dehya Genshin Impact leaks.

Model leaks

The first significant Genshin Impact leak to feature her model was the above photo from YelanLover. It featured seven brand new characters, including Dehya and Nilou, two previously unseen characters. It was an exciting time for the leaking community since it rapidly showed off so many new characters.

This leak is another look at her and Nilou's models. It also includes a partial image of their backs, which shows off how long their hairstyles are. Some cosplayers and artists will likely love to see more angles of their character designs, so it's useful to include these details here.

Some leakers are also making custom animations for these two characters, which can help show off how parts of their models move based on specific movements. Keep in mind that it is not reflective of their personalities and that these animations aren't their idle ones.

Still, they give another look at their models for players to enjoy.

Release date speculation

Considering how many new Sumeru characters there are, it can be a bit overwhelming to try and figure out each release date. hxg_diluc has been involved in several Genshin Impact leaks related to Sumeru, so some people might be interested to see if they know what Dehya's release date is.

These two tweets are connected to one another. The first tweet is a fan hoping to see this new character in Version 3.4 or 3.5, but hxg_diluc states it could be Version 3.1 or 3.2 with a winking emoji in the second tweet. Both tweets are included for context.

The "possibly" part of the tweet doesn't guarantee anything. That said, Travelers already know that the following characters will be in Genshin Impact 3.0:

Tighnari

Dori

Collei

Hence, seeing Dehya come after that batch wouldn't be unreasonable.

