Genshin Impact Nilou leaks: Release, gameplay and more details

Nilou is one of several new Genshin Impact characters from Sumeru who have had several details leaked about her already. These leaks range from showcasing her model to showing off some gameplay with her.

She was not one of the original characters slated for a Genshin Impact 3.0 release, so these types of leaks can be a little shocking to some players.

All of the leaked content in this article is subject to change. Nonetheless, this is a good preview of what Travelers can expect from this brand new Genshin Impact character. Considering how many new Genshin Impact leaks keep on coming, there will likely be even more content to discuss in the upcoming days.

Genshin Impact leaks: Nilou details

There used to be a time when all Travelers knew about Nilou's full model was that she had red hair with horns similar to Azhdaha. Thankfully, those times are long gone. The above image leak shows off the front side of her model, as well as part of her back tattoo.

These sorts of details are helpful for Travelers who would like to see more from her character. The alternatives are either blurry gameplay videos or other custom MMD animations featuring her. The following section will cover those blurry gameplay videos, which include her Elemental Burst and Normal Attacks.

Nilou gameplay

The video quality is terrible, but it still shows off her Elemental Burst. This includes a brief cut-in when she casts it, so it's highly likely that she's a 5-star character. The only 4-star character with this type of cut-in is Barbara, who is an exception rather than the norm.

Aside from that little bit of trivia, the exact effects of this Elemental Burst are unknown. It presumably does some AOE Hydro, but the video ends too quickly for Genshin Impact players to confidently know what's going on here.

This video appears to be a follow-up to the previous leak. The quality is also terrible, but it does show off how she has unique Normal Attacks. It's presumably because of her Elemental Burst, but there aren't any specific text leaks to go off of when it comes to that ability's exact effects.

She has been leaked to be a 5-star Hydro user, but the rest of her abilities are currently unknown. The ? icons here indicate that this video was taken early in development.

Possible release date

This Twitter user was curious about Nilou and Dehya's release dates, so they asked known leaker hxg_diluc for more details. The following tweet was hxg_diluc's response.

It's a vague answer, especially since it doesn't mention any possible phases of these updates. For example, the beginning of Genshin Impact 3.1 would be a long way away from the second half of Genshin Impact 3.2. Nonetheless, this broad range might appease some Travelers who are curious to learn more about these two new characters' release dates.

Nilou has been leaked to be a 5-star character, while Dehya's rarity is unconfirmed (although speculated to be a 4-star). Whether they're in the same banner or not is currently unknown.

