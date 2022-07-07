Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: New enemies' gameplay revealed (Mushroom Spores, Ruin Gargoyle, and more)

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks seem to be everywhere these days; this time, the player is privy to several new enemies' gameplay. Specific stats and drops haven't been revealed, but there is footage to see. Ergo, Travelers don't have to rely on vague text leaks to learn more about what's coming.

All of the following screenshots and footage have originally come from YelanLover, who put them up on July 6, 2022. They're a bit blurry due to the low-quality resolution of the videos, so Travelers will have to be patient until 4K screenshots come out. Past that, there are plenty of new enemies to discuss with regard to these Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Lots of new enemies to go around

Mushroom Spores

The first new enemy type from Genshin Impact 3.0 is Mushroom Spores. There appear to be five different variations based on their element. These elements are:

Cryo

Electro

Pyro

Hydro

Dendro

They have a few different attacks, although they're all fairly small range. It is worth noting that no specific leak covers the effects of any of the new enemies' attacks as of right now. Likewise, their drops are currently unknown as well.

Ruin Gargoyle

There are two variations of the Ruin Gargoyle. One version has wings, and the other is wingless. There aren't too many specific details on the differences between the two forms; however, the flying version is grounded less often, making it a bit harder to hit.

Pictures might be worth a thousand words, but some players would prefer to see videos of the new Genshin Impact 3.0 enemies. In that case, the first video clip displayed here shows the flying version, while the second one presents the wingless variation.

Both versions of this foe have more visually-impressive attacks compared to the previously seen Mushroom Spores. That said, there are still more enemies to cover.

Desert Bandits

Another new enemy type for players to keep an eye out for is the Desert Bandits. Visually, they look notably different from Treasure Hoarders and other humanoid enemies with a more Sumeru-esque aesthetic.

Different versions of these Desert Bandits perform different attacks. That said, these enemies aren't the most remarkable to look at compared to some other adversaries from Genshin Impact 3.0.

Mushroom Raptor

The Mushroom Raptor is a completely different foe. It's a brand new Dendro enemy with a unique design, unlike any other enemy prior to Genshin Impact 3.0. Like with the other leaks, it also has its own gameplay leak.

The Mushroom Raptor has various attacks similar to what other enemies are capable of doing. This includes the usual swiping attack, followed by some projectiles. This new enemy can also perform a quick AOE (area of effect) attack around itself.

Electro Regisvine

The final new leaked enemy to talk about in Genshin Impact 3.0 is the Electro Regisvine. It's a new boss with many familiar attacks that players have seen from its Cryo and Pyro counterparts.

This video is the final leak from YelanLover to feature in this article. The unique attacks from this new Sumeru boss begin around the 32-second mark. More details about these new foes are expected to come out in the upcoming days.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think the Mushroom Spores are cute? Yes No 1 votes so far