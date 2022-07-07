Genshin Impact Sumeru leak reveals Electro Regisvine boss gameplay

New Genshin Impact leaks have recently surfaced, and they're related to a plethora of new enemies, including the Electro Regisvine. Specific details about its drops, stats, or location are unknown as of this moment.

Right now, Genshin Impact players can defeat the following Regisvine types:

Cryo

Pyro

Many other elements are currently missing for this familiar boss type. Luckily, the latest Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks highlight the Electro Regisvine via screenshots and gameplay footage. Without further ado, it's time to check them out.

Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks: Electro Regisvine offense and more

The first relevant leak to discuss comprises some screenshots from YelanLover. There are four images in total here, each showing off a different pose from this new boss. Players, however, should remember that the location doesn't necessarily reflect where the player will fight it in the final version.

Nonetheless, the Electro version looks familiar to past Regisvine bosses. That said, the screenshots are rather limited compared to what players would be able to see in a gameplay video, so it's worth looking at the following leak.

This leak is also from YelanLover, and the clip is one minute and one second long. It starts off with the Electro Regisvine doing the usual animation befitting of its kind before hitting the ground. This attack is seen in other Regisvines, and the next attack is no different.

The Electro Regisvine does something different around the 32-second mark, where it seems to summon an Electro attack to hit one particular spot on the ground. Then, the little flowers next to it start to shoot short jolts of Electro towards the player. And subsequently, it repeats a few more familiar animations that Genshin Impact players should know by now.

Its specific drops aren't known at the moment, although it wouldn't be surprising if a new Sumeru Electro character required its drops.

Other new Sumeru enemies

The Genshin Impact leaks weren't just going to stop at just the Electro Regisvine. There are also new videos on several new enemies, such as:

Ruin Gargoyles

Mushroom Spores

Mushroom Raptor

Desert Bandits

The above leak shows off the Ruin Gargoyle. Like with the Electro Regisvine, the final location where players will find this enemy will likely differ from what's shown here. Besides that, it has several new moves and animations. It will presumably be in Sumeru alongside the other new enemies.

There is also a wingless variation of the aforementioned Ruin Gargoyle. Predictably, it's more grounded compared to its flying counterpart.

The Mushroom Spores all have different designs based on their element. Similarly, all of their attacks seem to vary according to which one the player is fighting. This 30-second clip has some action going on, but the player isn't privy to any specific details regarding their moves' effects or the enemies' drops.

Most players commenting on this tweet find the new enemies to be cute, which isn't surprising, considering their designs.

Sumeru is going to have plenty of new enemies for Genshin Impact players to vanquish. One of them is the Mushroom Raptor, a brand new Dendro enemy. It's bigger than the average foe that the player might fight, but there isn't much else to say about it, given that nothing about its stats or items has been leaked.

Moreover, Desert Bandits are the new human enemies that the player will encounter in Sumeru in Genshin Impact 3.0 and beyond. There isn't anything particularly remarkable about them, with their name making their intentions toward the player pretty clear.

