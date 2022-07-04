Genshin Impact Heizou: Ascension materials and talent books listed

Shikanoin Heizou is an upcoming anemo catalyst user arriving in Genshin Impact along with patch 2.8. His style of play is very unique and has impressed fans quite a lot.

Therefore, fans have been quite eager to know about the various materials that will be required to level him up to level 90. Hence, in this article, a detailed list of materials have been listed that players should pre-farm for Heizou before patch 2.8 officially drops.

It is vital to remember that this information is based on leaks, which means that the final requirements can vary. However, up until this point, the leakers have been right about every other character, thus fans can be quite confident regarding the same.

Runic Fang and Onikabuto are the key materials that fans need to farm for Heizou before Genshin Impact patch 2.8

Before moving any further, it is first important to provide a list of all the materials players will require to level up Heizou in Genshin Impact. The materials needed have been provided below:

Vayuda Turquoise Silver

Onikabuto

Runic Fang

Treasure Horder Insignia

These are the key materials that will be needed to ascend Heizou all the way till level 90. Obviously, it is futile to mention that Mora and Hero's Wit will also be required amongst the materials mentioned above.

ketsu 🌱 @ketsukyy good morning!!!



I'm in a good mood today, I finished farming the mechanical serpent and the ascension stones for heizou! good morning!!!I'm in a good mood today, I finished farming the mechanical serpent and the ascension stones for heizou! https://t.co/sDwH3Smo9k

In any case, it is now time to provide the exact number of materials that will be needed to move through every level for Heizou in Genshin Impact:

Level 20+

Vayuda Turquoise Silver x1

Onikabuto x3

Treasure Horder Insignia x3

20000 Mora

Level 40+

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x3

Runic Fragment x2

Onikabuto x10

Treasure Horder Insignia x15

40000 Mora

Level 50+

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x6

Runic Fragment x4

Onikabuto x20

Silver Raven Insignia x12

60000 Mora

Level 60+

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x3

Runic Fragment x8

Onikabuto x30

Silver Raven Insignia x18

80000 Mora

Level 70+

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x6

Runic Fragment x12

Onikabuto x45

Golden Raven Insignia x12

100000 Mora

Level 80+

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

Runic Fragment x20

Onikabuto x60

Golden Raven Insignia x24

120000 Mora

Amongst these, farming for Runic Fragment will probably be the hardest since it requires unlocking a massive chunk of the Chasm in Genshin Impact. So unless players have done it already, it is time to do the same.

Apart from that, Onikabuto will also take some time to gather as this material respawns every three days and is spread across the whole of Inazuma. Thus, players will need to spend some time before obtaining the required amount.

Talent materials required for Heizou in Genshin Impact patch 2.8

When it comes to talent materials, fans will need to gather the following in order to fully level up all of Heizou's skills to level 10. The required materials are as follows:

Teachings of Transience x9

Guide to Transience x63

Philosophies of Transience x114

Treasure Horder Insignia x18

Silver Raven Insignia x66

Golden Raven Insignia x93

The Meaning of Aeons x18

Crown of Insight x3

4.9 Million Mora

Amongst these, The Meaning of Aeons will take some time to farm as it is a random drop from the Raiden Shogun boss fight in Inazuma. Additionally, Crown of Insight is also the rarest material in Genshin Impact and is only available from events.

Lastly, 4.9 million Mora is nothing to scoff at as well, and immediate farming is required to obtain the same before Heizou drops within the game with patch 2.8.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far