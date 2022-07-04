Genshin Impact Heizou: Ascension materials and talent books listed

Shikanoin Heizou is an upcoming anemo catalyst user arriving in Genshin Impact along with patch 2.8. His style of play is very unique and has impressed fans quite a lot.
Therefore, fans have been quite eager to know about the various materials that will be required to level him up to level 90. Hence, in this article, a detailed list of materials have been listed that players should pre-farm for Heizou before patch 2.8 officially drops.
It is vital to remember that this information is based on leaks, which means that the final requirements can vary. However, up until this point, the leakers have been right about every other character, thus fans can be quite confident regarding the same.
Runic Fang and Onikabuto are the key materials that fans need to farm for Heizou before Genshin Impact patch 2.8
Before moving any further, it is first important to provide a list of all the materials players will require to level up Heizou in Genshin Impact. The materials needed have been provided below:
- Vayuda Turquoise Silver
- Onikabuto
- Runic Fang
- Treasure Horder Insignia
These are the key materials that will be needed to ascend Heizou all the way till level 90. Obviously, it is futile to mention that Mora and Hero's Wit will also be required amongst the materials mentioned above.
In any case, it is now time to provide the exact number of materials that will be needed to move through every level for Heizou in Genshin Impact:
Level 20+
- Vayuda Turquoise Silver x1
- Onikabuto x3
- Treasure Horder Insignia x3
- 20000 Mora
Level 40+
- Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x3
- Runic Fragment x2
- Onikabuto x10
- Treasure Horder Insignia x15
- 40000 Mora
Level 50+
- Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x6
- Runic Fragment x4
- Onikabuto x20
- Silver Raven Insignia x12
- 60000 Mora
Level 60+
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x3
- Runic Fragment x8
- Onikabuto x30
- Silver Raven Insignia x18
- 80000 Mora
Level 70+
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x6
- Runic Fragment x12
- Onikabuto x45
- Golden Raven Insignia x12
- 100000 Mora
Level 80+
- Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone
- Runic Fragment x20
- Onikabuto x60
- Golden Raven Insignia x24
- 120000 Mora
Amongst these, farming for Runic Fragment will probably be the hardest since it requires unlocking a massive chunk of the Chasm in Genshin Impact. So unless players have done it already, it is time to do the same.
Apart from that, Onikabuto will also take some time to gather as this material respawns every three days and is spread across the whole of Inazuma. Thus, players will need to spend some time before obtaining the required amount.
Talent materials required for Heizou in Genshin Impact patch 2.8
When it comes to talent materials, fans will need to gather the following in order to fully level up all of Heizou's skills to level 10. The required materials are as follows:
- Teachings of Transience x9
- Guide to Transience x63
- Philosophies of Transience x114
- Treasure Horder Insignia x18
- Silver Raven Insignia x66
- Golden Raven Insignia x93
- The Meaning of Aeons x18
- Crown of Insight x3
- 4.9 Million Mora
Amongst these, The Meaning of Aeons will take some time to farm as it is a random drop from the Raiden Shogun boss fight in Inazuma. Additionally, Crown of Insight is also the rarest material in Genshin Impact and is only available from events.
Lastly, 4.9 million Mora is nothing to scoff at as well, and immediate farming is required to obtain the same before Heizou drops within the game with patch 2.8.