How to get official Genshin Impact live wallpapers for PC and Mobile using N0va Desktop

Genshin Impact's beauty isn't just confined to content inside the game, as players and fans from all around the world can enjoy exclusive wallpapers on their PC and Mobile as well. PC users will need to have an operating system with Windows 7 or higher, alongside Android on Mobile, to get the software and wallpaper working perfectly.

The process is via the N0va Desktop software. It is free and extensively used by everyone to download both static and live wallpapers of games such as Genshin Impact, Gun GirlZ, Honkai Impact 3rd` and Tears of Themis. The application is developed by HoYoverse and was released last year on November 4.

The following article will guide you through the process of setting up the software on both PC and Mobile, as well as how to select any wallpaper.

N0va Desktop guide for Genshin Impact wallpapers on PC (2022)

Step 1

N0va Desktop official site and download page for the app (Image via HoYoverse)

To start things off on your PC, you will need to download the N0va Desktop software from the official site. You can head directly to the official site via a search engine, or click here. Upon entering, click on the "Windows" option to start downloading the software. You can expect the download size to be somewhat around 611 MB.

Step 2

Installation screen of the N0va Desktop software (Image via HoYoverse)

After downloading the app, you will now need to go through a few steps to complete the installation. Launch the setup and select a directory of your choice. Start the process by clicking on "Install now" and complete it by clicking on "Run Now".

You can uncheck the option that says. "Run automatically when my computer starts", if you don't want the software to set up the wallpaper every time you boot up your system.

Step 3

Genshin Impact wallpaper list in the software (Image via N0va Desktop)

Once you run the software, you will see four options on the left side of the application. They are Lumi, Practice Room, Featured, and My Wallpapers. The one you're looking for is "Featured."

Click on the tab and you will see two more options in the middle, which are Live and Static. As the name suggests, these tabs will show you either live wallpapers or static ones.

You can further filter your options by choosing the game. You can look for wallpapers on Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3rd, Gun GirlZ and Tears of Themis.

Step 4

Genshin Impact wallpaper download option (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you're done choosing a favorite, click on it and download the wallpaper by clicking on the "download" option as shown in the image above. Simply click on "Select" to set the wallpaper as your desktop background. You can now close the application as it will still run in the background within the system tray.

N0va Desktop guide for Genshin Impact wallpapers on Mobile (2022)

On Mobile, you can download the app via the Play Store or any site as long as they have the APK listed. Upon downloading, run the file and agree to all the privacy policies. The app will now download data from the internet, so make sure to have your mobile data or WiFi on.

Once everything's done, grant the app access to your microphone and start setting up your wallpaper. You can set it up on either your home or lock screen. To check other wallpapers, tap on the three lines beside the option that says "Lumi" and swap to the feature channel.

After entering the channel, you will see the names of your favorite games. Click on the "Genshin Impact" tag to get the game's wallpapers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far