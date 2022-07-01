Every S class Valkyrie in Honkai Impact 3rd v5.8 Expansion and Event Supply

After the release of Honkai Impact 3rd v5.8, players gained access to a brand new Valkyrie called Griseo. She's a support-type character who can inflict bleeding on enemies and buff her allies' damage against them. Typically, other Valkyries will also be available via gacha throughout the update.

In version 5.8, players can pull for multiple Valkyries in the "Battlesuit Expansion" alongside Event Supplies. Starting on June 30, S-ranked battlesuits will appear on the EXPA banner, each having a runtime of a week, with Herrscher of Thunder being the only exception.

The following article will list all the Valkyries that will be available for gacha in 5.8 from July to August.

Disclaimer: Release dates of the following listed Valkyries are subject to change.

All upcoming S rank battlesuits available for Honkai Impact 3rd v5.8 (2022)

1) Herrscher of Sentience (June 30 to July 8)

Yatta (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Herrscher of Sentience, as the name suggests, is the herrscher form of Fu Hua. She can fill the role of both physical support and a DPS, switching between normal and herrscher forms. Her attacks work the same as normal versions of Hua, where you will need to hold the ULT button to switch forms and apply debuffs.

She is a BIO-type Valkyrie who can impair enemies and gather a huge number of combatants together for quick stage clears. She wields gauntlets as a weapon, similar to other versions of Fu Hua.

Her signature weapon is Domain of Sentience with PRI unlocked, and her stigmata are the Shattered Swords set, all of which will be available for gacha during the same time alongside her banner.

2) Morbius (July 8 to July 15)

Morbius, the Infinite Ouroboros (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Morbius, known by her battlesuit name, Infinite Ouroboros, is one of the strongest DPS units in the game right now. Her damage depends a lot on her burst uptime, which can be triggered with 100 SP and has a 20-second cooldown. Players can deal significantly more lightning damage in her burst form, which can be stacked with any lightning support unit.

She wields a Cross as a weapon, and her signature weapon is Basilisk's Image - Deathshroud. Her signature stigmata are the Linnaeus set.

3) Herrscher of Thunder (July 15 to July 29)

Herrscher of Thunder, as shown in Honkai Impact 3rd animation (Image via Hoyoverse)

Similar to Sentience, Herrscher of Thunder is the herrscher form of one of the main characters in the game, Raiden Mei. As the name suggests, she is a lightning DPS, and her leader skill provides damage buffs to allies. She can paralyze her opponents and deal damage in both herrscher and burst form.

Her burst summons a huge dragon on the field that deals lightning damage to all enemies within the area. Herrscher Mei wields a Sword, with her signature weapon being Domain of Sanction and her Stigmata being the Benares set.

4) Silverwing: N-EX (July 29 to August 5)

Silverwing battlesuit for Bronya (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Introduced in 5.4 with the new APHO chapter, Silverwing is the latest in Bronya's battlesuit that deals ice damage to enemies. She is a ranged attacker with the ability to cast skills while floating in mid-air. Bronya's ultimate attack can deal ice damage, which can be activated both while in the air and on the ground.

Silverwing wields the Canon as her main weapon. Her signature weapon is called Falcon Flare and her Stigmata set is Bronya N-EX.

5) Event Supply 1 (July 29 to August 11)

Carole (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

After Griseo's banner ends on July 29, 2022, Carole's battlesuit Sweet 'n' Spicy will be featured in the Event Supply banner. She will be up from July 29 to August 11, alongside her signature gauntlet, Miracle Kissy Pillow, and Stigmata set, Paganini.

Carole Peppers is a Mecha-type SP physical support who can stun and gather huge groups of enemies.

