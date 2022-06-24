Honkai Impact 3rd v5.8 update: Release date, time and patch notes

The latest version of Honkai Impact 3rd is just a few days away, with every Captain gearing up for a new saga in the story alongside new battlesuits. Griseo, a prominent character and member of the Flame Chasers, will become playable and join the ranks. Typically, she will have her own set of gears released via gacha.

Honkai Impact 3rd @HonkaiImpact3rd



SEA: 10:00 ~ 16:00 , JUN 30 (UTC+8)



GLB: 23:00, JUN 29 ~ 05:00, JUN 30 (UTC-5, Americas Server)/05:00 ~ 11:00, JUN 30 (UTC+1, Europe server)



#HonkaiImpact3rd Dear Captains, To provide a better gaming experience, Battleship Hyperion will undergo server maintenance during：SEA: 10:00 ~ 16:00 , JUN 30 (UTC+8)GLB: 23:00, JUN 29 ~ 05:00, JUN 30 (UTC-5, Americas Server)/05:00 ~ 11:00, JUN 30 (UTC+1, Europe server) Dear Captains, To provide a better gaming experience, Battleship Hyperion will undergo server maintenance during：SEA: 10:00 ~ 16:00 , JUN 30 (UTC+8) GLB: 23:00, JUN 29 ~ 05:00, JUN 30 (UTC-5, Americas Server)/05:00 ~ 11:00, JUN 30 (UTC+1, Europe server)#HonkaiImpact3rd https://t.co/bBZQN3pVt6

The v5.8 of Honkai Impact 3rd is scheduled for release on June 30, which has been titled "Canvas of Stars." Players will be getting a new chapter in the Open World of Elysia Everlasting, alongside new events, features, and a challenge mode. There will also be unique rewards and bonuses after the update goes live.

Similar to previous instances, Hoyoverse will be holding maintenance before the update goes live.

Disclaimer: The time zones mentioned in this article might vary during the release.

Expected server downtime for all regions during Honkai Impact 3rd v5.8 update maintenance

The ongoing story arc, featuring the Flame Chasers, is supposed to be the longest in the game's history. Hoyoverse did announce beforehand that Captains can expect the Elysian Realm chapter to go on until v5.9, which will be the end of Mei's arc inside the simulation.

The previous update introduced a similar open-world to Kolosten from Chapter XXVI to XXVIII, called Elysia Everlasting. With the upcoming chapter being the 30th one in the main story, Hoyoverse is gearing up for arguably its most impactful arcs in recent times, all while adding small events and modes to the mix.

Upcoming chapter XXX (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

As mentioned before, Hoyoverse will be taking down their official servers to ensure the update goes out smoothly. All regions are scheduled to be updated after the maintenance concludes. In addition, players will get to pre-install the files a few days before it releases.

The update maintenance times in all regions are as follows:

SEA servers: From 10:00 to 16:00 (June 30, UTC +8).

American servers: From 23:00 (June 29) to 5:00 (June 30, UTC -5).

European servers: From 5:00 to 11:00 (May 19, UTC +1).

Players can acquire Griseo's battlesuit and her signature weapon, the Elysian Astra, alongside a three-set stigmata, the Depictor Impression set, for gacha. Version 5.8 will also come bearing a new weapon for the Herrscher of Thunder called Seven Thunders of Retribution and a new outfit dubbed Haunted Dusk.

Herrscher of Thunder's new outfit (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

While Griseo will be an SP class Valkyrie, players can look out for their favorite S-ranked ones as plenty will be available via reruns in the Expansion Supply.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far