Honkai Impact 3rd v5.7 update release date and time for all regions

It is time for Honkai Impact 3rd to enter a new chapter, where captains from all over the world await the fate of several newly introduced characters. The ongoing storyline of the Elysian Realm is perhaps set to be the longest arc in the game ever, where Raiden Mei pursues answers and powers from the previous era.

Honkai Impact 3rd @HonkaiImpact3rd



Dear Captains, to provide a better gaming experience, Battleship Hyperion will undergo server maintenance. Hyperion will be updated to v5.7 Song of Perdition after the maintenance.



※ Please check the in-game announcement for details



#HonkaiImpact3rd Server MaintenanceDear Captains, to provide a better gaming experience, Battleship Hyperion will undergo server maintenance. Hyperion will be updated to v5.7 Song of Perdition after the maintenance.※ Please check the in-game announcement for details Server MaintenanceDear Captains, to provide a better gaming experience, Battleship Hyperion will undergo server maintenance. Hyperion will be updated to v5.7 Song of Perdition after the maintenance.※ Please check the in-game announcement for details#HonkaiImpact3rd https://t.co/xNXWc2Ksla

Version 5.7 will be the newest addition to the Honkaiverse, titled Song of Perdition. The update will be released on May 19, after scheduled maintenance in all regions.

Typically, many new items are in store for the captains, including new battlesuits, events, and story chapters.

Expected Honkai Impact 3rd v5.7 release time in all regions and additional info on upcoming features

The upcoming update in Honkai Impact 3rd brings exciting new features for captains. Aside from two new battlesuits, there will be a new accessible open world, similar to Kolosten. This ties to the latest chapter, XXIX, which further progresses the story of Elysia and the Fire Moth members.

The latest episode will be called Tochter Aus Elysium, roughly translating to Daughter from Elysium. The open-world tied to this chapter is known as Elysium Everlasting. Players will also be able to select two modes of exploration, one being Story mode and the other being Exploration.

However, before Hoyoverse puts all of this into the official servers, Honkai Impact 3rd is scheduled to go into maintenance. All the regions will be updated to v5.7 after it concludes.

The maintenance times for all server regions are as follows:

American servers: From 23.00 (May 18) to 05.00 (May 19, UTC -5)

Europe servers: From 05.00 to 11.00 (May 19, UTC +1)

SEA servers: From 10.00 to 16.00 (May 19, UTC +8)

The two new upcoming battlesuits are none other than members of the Fire Moths. They are Aponia and Eden, already introduced in the previous updates. Hoyoverse is also planning the ongoing Elysian arc to span from v5.7 to v5.9.

Hoyoverse has also launched a mini-event where users can interact and earn level-up materials and crystals. The event is called "Aponia's Counselling Room," where they need to speak to the Flame Chaser and listen to her past deeds.

Elysium Everlasting will mark the second open-world event in the game, bound to the main story chapter since Kolosten. All of this and more are scheduled to release with v5.7 on May 19.

Edited by Ravi Iyer