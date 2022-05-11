PUBG Mobile 2.0 update direct APK download link revealed (May 2022)

Updates have regularly evolved PUBG Mobile to where it is now. With each successive edition, the developers have made significant improvements to the overall user experience by including new features and enhancements.

The PUBG Mobile 2.0 update started rolling out today, and the entire fanbase is eager to test out the new content. All players who download it before May 17 will receive 3000 BP, 100 AG, and Ultimate Trendsetter Helmet (3d).

Individuals on iOS devices will have to use the Apple App Store, while Android users will have two options - APK File and Google Play Store. The following section looks at the APK download procedure.

Details about the download link of PUBG Mobile 2.0 update’s APK file

APK file will be made available by May 13 at 7:15 AM IST, i.e., 1:45 AM UTC (Image via Discord)

Here’s the direct download link that players can use to get the file for the latest release of the game:

APK file for PUBG Mobile 2.0: https://pubgmobile.live/apk

Note: This link will direct users to the APK for the 1.9 version for the time being. However, the file for the 2.0 update will be made available through the same link by May 13, 1:45 AM. (UTC +0).

Like past releases, the developers are likely to provide two separate APK files: Small and Regular. Their estimated sizes are 500-650 MB and 900 MB-1 GB, respectively.

General steps of installation

Once the PUBG Mobile 2.0 update APK file is available, here are the simple steps that users can follow to install it on their devices:

Step 1: To begin, gamers will have to enable the ’Install from Unknown Source’ setting on their devices.

Step 2: Subsequently, individuals must install the respective APK file.

Step 3: Players can open the game and select the required resource pack as a final step.

Later, they may sign in using their accounts to enjoy all the new content that the developers have incorporated in the latest release of the battle royale title.

Some features of the PUBG Mobile 2.0 version

These are some of the main changes that were caused by the release of the new version:

Official Livik Map release

Evangelion Collaboration with themed game mode

Interactive Haptics System

Adjustments to Firearms

Social changes (Cheer Park, Friends System, and more)

Classic Map Improvements

Security

C2S6

Royale Pass Month 11

Recall Mechanic and other improvements

Readers can check out detailed information about the patch notes by clicking on this link.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar