PUBG Mobile 2.0 update patch notes: New Evangelion collab and game mode, Livik map, and more

The much-anticipated PUBG Mobile 2.0 is just around the corner, and this update has players on the edge of their seats with excitement over the first iteration of the beta. While the developers are releasing several new features, such as the official release of the Livik Map and Emergency Pickup, the partnership with Evangelion has been a hot topic in the community.

It is expected to provide a one-of-a-kind experience with new modes and other themed content. The PUGB Mobile 2.0 patch notes are officially out, and it offers players a comprehensive overview of the long list of changes that will make their way to the battle royale title.

PUBG Mobile 2.0 update patch notes

Evangelion Collaboration:

PUBG Mobile x Evangelion Collaboration will be available on May 14.

Themed game mode

Features blue zone mechanics to make the battles faster and more exciting.

Players can watch EVA Unit 01 fighting the sixth angel, and they can collect the supplies from the Defensive fortress.

Official Livik Map:

Full Map Upgrade

All urban areas in Livik are redesigned and graphics have been upgraded to deliver more diverse combat experiences and strategic depth.

New Vehicle

New Utility Task Vehicle can move quickly and freely through all terrain.

New Weapons

PUBG Mobile players can use the new Livik-exclusive XT Upgrade Crates to upgrade the following weapons: AKM, M416, P90, MK12, M24

Random Advanced Supply Zones

An advanced supply zone will spawn in a random urban area on the map. It is marked in gold and filled with good loot.

Various Mini Games

Random Crates and Treasure Maps

Wild Berries

Soccer Challenge

Storage Room

Zipline

Airdrop Marker

A special plane will appear to deliver airdrops containing supplies will appear.

This location will be displayed on the map.

Recall Towers

Players can recall defeated teammates through a Recall Tower.

Supply Shop

Users can collect Shop Tokens within the match and use them to purchase equipment and items through this shop.

Classic Map Improvements:

Emergency Pickup

Emergency Pickup will summon a rescue plane to pick players up and fly them towards the Playzone in PUBG Mobile.

This feature is only available in Erangel and Miramar in Ranked and Unranked Mode.

Interactive Haptics System:

Haptics are available in settings to enjoy a more immersive game experience.

Only available on select devices.

Firearm Adjustments:

Increased the hit damage ratio of shotguns, headshot from 1.25 to 1.5 and limb shots from 0.9 to 1.05

S12K - Expanded the capacity to 10 rounds.

S1897 - Improved the bolt-action speed.

Sawed-off shotguns - Slightly increased the basic damage.

Other Gameplay:

Metro Royale: Reunion

Start date and end date: May 18, 02:00 - July 10, 23:59 (UTC +0).

New Weapons in this mode: MG3, MG3 (Cobra), MG3 (Steel Front), FAMAS (Cobra), FAMAS (Steel Front).

Social:

Cheer Park

New mini soccer field for players to enjoy.

New Vehicle: 4-seat vehicle, Wingman.

Golden Share Crate

Users can place crates and packs on Spawn Island to share them with others.

They can complete daily missions to get Golden Share Crates.

Players can open and collect random rewards.

Friends System

Added personal statuses.

Can invite offline Facebook friends to team up via Messenger.

Mail System

Gamers can now send a thank-you message after receiving a gift from a friend.

Clan

Enhanced the performance of some Clan screens and implementation of new Clan Team Training Missions.

In case the Clan Leader or Co-leader is inactive for a long period, the system will automatically transfer management privileges.

Basic Security:

Eagle System Review

Developers have incorporated the Eagle System to review suspicious behavior in real-time.

Season:

C2S6 in PUBG Mobile

Season start and end date: May 19, 02:00 am - July 18, 23:59 pm (UTC +0)

May 19, 02:00 am - July 18, 23:59 pm (UTC +0) C2S6 Season Rewards: C2S6 Glasses, C2S6 Set, C2S6 Parachute, C2S6 - QBU, C2S6 Mask, C2S6 Cover.

C2S6 Glasses, C2S6 Set, C2S6 Parachute, C2S6 - QBU, C2S6 Mask, C2S6 Cover. Tier Rules Adjustment: Bronze tier includes three mini-tiers, and Silver tier includes four mini-tiers.

Bronze tier includes three mini-tiers, and Silver tier includes four mini-tiers. Classic Mode rank tier range: Bronze–Platinum, Gold–Conqueror.

Royale Pass:

Royale Pass Month 11: Hidden Hunters

A new RP theme is starting in PUBG Mobile!

The pass start and end date: May 19, 02:00 - June 17, 23:59 (UTC +0)

Other Improvements:

Recall Mechanic

Recall Mechanic will only be available in Unranked Erangel, Livik, Aftermath, and Ranked Livik.

Achievements

New achievements for the official Livik and Core Circle-themed gameplay are available in PUBG Mobile.

Basic Experience

A feature that enables players to mark enemies behind nearby obstacles.

Enhanced the vehicle customization screen for better ease of use.

Gamers can read the entire PUBG Mobile 2.0 update patch notes on the official website.

Edited by Siddharth Satish