The developers of PUBG Mobile have officially confirmed the release date and time for the much-anticipated 2.0 update. Players have been anticipating this for quite a while now.

Since the introduction of the beta version, players have enjoyed experimenting with the game's new features. Many of these will eventually become available to the entire fanbase with the official release.

While the official release of the Livik Map has pulled all of the players' attention, other improvements, including the Emergency Pickup and new vehicle, will also deliver a new and better experience. It is only a matter of a few hours before the update starts rolling out, and gamers can experience the new features.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and gamers from the country should not download or install the battle royale title. They may enjoy the special localized version, i.e., BGMI.

PUBG Mobile 2.0 update release date and time for all regions

The release time of the update (Image via Krafton)

The official announcement states that the PUBG Mobile 2.0 update will begin rolling out to users on May 11 at 11:00 AM (UTC +0). Specific regional times are provided below:

Indonesia: 6:00 PM

Bangladesh: 5:00 PM

Nepal: 4:45 PM

Pakistan: 4:00 PM

Japan: 8:00 PM

London: 12:00 PM

Brazil (Sao Paulo): 8:00 AM

USA (New York): 7:00 AM

The update size and update's availability (Image via Discord)

The announcement on the Discord server further adds that the 2.0 update should be available to users on various platforms by:

App Store: May 13 at 1:00 AM (UTC +0)

APK on the official website: May 13 at 1:45 AM (UTC +0)

Google Play Store: May 13 at 4:00 AM (UTC +0)

Since the service will not be interrupted by the update, players may immediately download the current version and hop in to test all the new features.

Additionally, users on different versions will not be able to queue up together, and hence the developers advised the gamers to update as soon as possible.

Key updates of PUBG Mobile 2.0 update

New Map: Official Livik is getting an update!

Livik exclusive XT upgrade crates are now available to improve performance.

New UTV vehicles can help move quickly through all types of terrains.

Emergency Pickup feature to help gamers get into the Playzone.

Implementation of new Haptics System to provide an immersive experience.

Players can read the official patch notes on the website.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar