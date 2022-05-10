PUBG Mobile 2.0 update: Expected release date, time for Android and IOS

The PUBG Mobile 2.0 update is in the works, being the next major update lined up for enthusiasts worldwide. In recent weeks, there has been a substantial surge in enthusiasm and excitement surrounding the impending update, particularly with the beta release.

The teasers from the official account and the release of patch notes have pushed it to an entirely new level. The official release of the Livik map and partnership with Evangelion will probably be the primary attention of gamers. However, tweaks to the lower ranks and Ban Pan 2.0, among other significant improvements, will enhance the overall experience.

The developers appear to have answered what users may anticipate from the future update, although the release date remains unknown.

Note: The game is banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. They may engage in BGMI if they wish to do so.

PUBG Mobile 2.0 update expected release date for Android and iOS platforms

Exact date of the update is yet to be revealed (Image via PUBG Mobile official Discord server)

Although the developers have not declared a release date for the PUBG Mobile 2.0 update, there have been several leaks around it.

According to prominent data miner Lucky Man, the 2.0 update will begin rolling out on May 11, 2022, and will be accessible to players on all platforms by May 13, 2022. The user previously leaked RPs, partnerships, and other information, which lends credibility to his claims.

Moreover, the previous PUBG Mobile 1.8 and 1.9 updates were slowly rolled out over multiple days. Based on the last two updates, gamers can expect the 2.0 update to start rolling out for both the platforms from:

Indonesia: 4:00 PM

Bangladesh: 3:00 PM

Nepal: 2:45 PM

Pakistan: 2:00 PM

Japan: 6:00 PM

London: 10:00 PM

Brazil (Sao Paulo): 6:00 AM

USA (New York): 2:30 AM

The update time for previous update (Image via PUBG Mobile official Discord server)

In the meantime, the update should be available to players on May 13 at the following times:

App Store: 1 AM UTC

Google Play Store: 4 AM UTC

APK on the official website: 1:45 AM UTC

It is important to note that these are just leaks and hence must be taken with a pinch of salt. The developers are yet to announce the release date for the upcoming patch.

PUBG Mobile 2.0 update patch notes

Some of the key changes in the update are as follows:

All new official versions of Livik with themed areas, new all-terrain vehicle, XT weapon. upgrade packs and other gameplay features.

Evangelion Theme Mode.

Graffiti and Emotes sections will be merged.

Enemies behind obstacles can also be be marked with quick voice messages.

Changes in tier system to bronze and silver.

Emergency Pickup feature on Miramar and Erangel.

Kill feed and in-game messages improvements.

Users may read the complete patch notes here.

