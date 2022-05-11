PUBG Mobile 2.0 update: iOS & APK download size and link revealed

PUBG Mobile 2.0 is set to start rolling out on May 11, 2022, after multiple rounds of comprehensive beta testing by the entire community.

The latest update has been a topic of conversation in the community for the past few days, and many have already had an opportunity to try out some of the new features during the beta test. Features like the Livik Map and themed modes have caught the attention of players since the release of the patch notes.

The developers have also offered gamers incentives to update to the latest version. Users will receive 3000 BP, 100 AG, and an Ultimate Trendsetter Helmet if they update the game before May 17 (UTC +0).

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. However, they may play the exclusive version, BGMI.

PUBG Mobile 2.0 update size for Android and iOS

The size of the upcoming update (Image via Discord)

Gamers can download PUBG Mobile 2.0 from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store once it becomes available. The size of the update for each of the platforms is as follows:

iOS Update Size: 1.93 GB

Android Update Size: 785 MB

Players should ensure they have enough storage space on their devices before installing the update.

In the meantime, Android users will have the option to utilize the APK to download the latest version. Gamers may use the link given below to download it:

PUBG Mobile 2.0 APK: Click here

Note: Currently, the link provides an APK for the 1.9 version. The 2.0 file will be accessible via the same link on May 13 at 1.45 am (UTC +0).

Players will likely have the option to choose between a small or regular version of the APK file. Based on previous trends, the sizes are expected to be within the range of 500 MB to 650 MB and 900 MB to 1 GB, respectively.

When will the update be available?

In the meantime, the official announcement by Error 403, Tencent Community Manager on the official Discord server, states that the 2.0 update will be available to all users on the following dates:

App Store by May 13, 2022, 1:00 am (UTC +0)

Google Play Store by May 13, 2022, 4:00 am (UTC +0)

As a result, users should not fret if they have not received the update.

