PUBG Mobile 2.0 update: APK and iOS download size and links revealed

After the announcement of the PUBG Mobile 2.0 update and its release date, the only thought in the minds of fans is how to obtain the latest version as quickly as possible. This excitement is built on new features that were earlier revealed in the patch notes, videos and countless other social media posts.

Fortunately for the users, the update will start rolling out on May 11 at 11:00 (UTC +0) and should be available to everyone by May 13. Gamers will be able to update the game through their respective stores, but Android users have the option to utilize the APK.

The developers usually provide the download link for the latest version on the official website, which subsequently makes it easier for these players. The official APK also eliminates any possibility of receiving a counterfeit file altogether.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title due to government-imposed restrictions. They may participate in Battlegrounds Mobile India, a special version for the country.

PUBG Mobile 2.0 APK download link and steps

According to the official post, PUBG Mobile 2.0 APK should be available for download at this link.

Note: Currently, the link gives the APK for the 1.9 version. The 2.0 file will be accessible via the same link by May 13 at 1.45 AM (UTC +0).

Users can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version:

Step 1: Once the file has been updated, players must download PUBG Mobile 2.0 APK from the specified URL.

After the download is complete, individuals who have not enabled the "Install from Unknown Source" option should proceed to their phone's settings to toggle on the same.

Gamers can proceed ahead and install the APK. They may subsequently open the game and download the preferred resource pack.

Once this is complete, they will be able to sign in to their account and enjoy the new features.

Moreover, match-making with gamers across different versions is not possible, and thus, it becomes necessary for players to update to the latest version.

The developers always have several rewards in the store for downloading the latest version. Those who update the battle royale title from May 11 to May 17 (UTC +0) are eligible to get the following:

3000 BP

100 AG

Ultimate Trendsetter Helmet (3d)

