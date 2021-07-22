“Inazuma is beautiful”: Genshin Impact fans react to the latest update with scenic beauty and background music

Inazuma is a hotly-discussed topic within the Genshin Impact community, particularly due to its beautiful scenery and beloved characters.
Genshin Impact 2.0 introduced a myriad of well-liked features, with Inazuma being one of the most anticipated in recent months. Thankfully, Inazuma delivered. It's a captivating and exciting new location that many Genshin Impact fans have enjoyed exploring thus far.
Unsurprisingly, many of these fans have taken to Twitter to voice their pleasure with the new content.
Genshin Impact fans react to Inazuma and its beautiful scenery & music
The vast majority of Twitter engagements for Inazuma seem to range from positive to overwhelmingly positive. Many Genshin Impact players adore the new location, and it's easy to see why.
It's been a while since Genshin Impact had a brand new location, and Inazuma has rekindled some players' love for exploration.
Inazuma's beautiful music
Genshin Impact has an often overlooked soundtrack. However, its music often delivers, with Inazuma's OST being a prime example of that. The OST has an overwhelmingly positive reaction on YouTube, with many Genshin Impact fans praising Yu-Peng Chen for his excellent work.
The music is appropriate for the setting, and many fans commented on what their favorite tracks were on that video. Of course, there is also some nostalgia in the YouTube comment section from fans reminiscing of similar-sounding games.
Twitter users reactions
It's not uncommon for Genshin Impact fans to find various photos in Inazuma, which show off its beautiful scenery. In the Tweet above, one can see how unique and different Inazuma is compared to other locations in Genshin Impact.
Inazuma is a colorful location, which has prompted many Genshin Impact fans to take photos of their adventures through this beautiful scenery.
Inazuma looks completely different from Mondstadt and Liyue but in a good way. Like with those cities, there are plenty of beautiful views one can get at various locations.
Naturally, some players just want others to enjoy Inazuma for what it is, and not rush through it mindlessly.
Some Twitter reactions are simple and mild, focusing on the new characters found in Inazuma. In the Tweet above, Genshin Impact fans can see Ayaka and Aether standing next to one another, with a gorgeous background.
Genshin Impact fans don't always need to react with photos or videos to show their love for the new content. In the Tweet above, one can see how many Genshin Impact fans just love exploring Inazuma.
The Tweet above showcases a terrific example of four different yet aesthetically pleasing locations in Inazuma.
Kazuha fans are taking advantage of the many good photo opportunities present within Inazuma in Genshin Impact.
Another example related to the previous Tweet.
It's also worth mentioning that the music in Inazuma is stupendous.
Some Twitter reactions are more humorous than others, as Zhongli is capable of ruining otherwise beautiful locations in rather humorous ways.
Of course, not everybody's trip to Inazuma went according to plan. Those trying to access the region through alternative means (like with an ice bridge) will be disappointed to hear that they cannot get to Inazuma this way.