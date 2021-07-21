Top 5 additions in the Genshin Impact 2.0 update

The 2.0 update for Genshin Impact is one of the biggest updates to the game thus far, full of many new and exciting features.

miHoYo has already officially announced several new features, with everything in this article coming from HoYoLAB. Hence, the spoilers are very light here. That said, there is a lot of new information to discuss when it comes to Inazuma and its related content.

It should also go without saying that there are a lot more than just five new features for Genshin Impact players to look forward to. Genshin Impact 2.0 will be an enormous update for players to enjoy, and the amount of new and exciting content is almost unprecedented.

Five new features in the Genshin Impact 2.0 update

#5 - New monsters

The Mirror Maiden is an interesting enemy players will see in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Inazuma is going to be a whole new region in Genshin Impact, so it's only fair that there are going to be more monsters for the players to slay here. Some familiar monsters will return, as will new variations based on those familiar monsters.

The Pyro Hypostasis is a familiar twist on the usual Hypostasis boss enemy type. The Perpetual Mechanic Array and Fatui - Mirror Maiden are two completely new enemies players should keep an eye out for.

The former is a boss, whereas the latter is a CC-heavy enemy that can be a nuisance to some Genshin Impact players.

These aren't the only new enemies for players to find on Inazuma, either. There will be a few Electro variants of other familiar enemies, such as the Electro Abyss Mage.

#4 - Cross-progression for PlayStation users

PS5 owners will be able to carry over their data to new platforms (Image via Walmart)

One of the biggest obstacles PlayStation users often face in gaming is the inability to have cross-progression and cross-saving in their games. Fortunately, Genshin Impact is about to overcome that obstacle.

To do so, players will have to link their PSN to a valid email address and then log in on whatever platform they wish to play on (iOS, Android, or PC) with their miHoYo account. It goes both ways, so players can continue their progress on a PlayStation console or the aforementioned ones.

It's worth noting that Genesis Crystals do not carry over from the PC and mobile devices to PlayStation and vice versa.

#3 - Weapon Wish mechanics

[2.0] Upcoming Weapon Event Wish



Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/YWEVXp5pNK — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) July 14, 2021

Genshin Impact players seeking to get a new five-star weapon are going to have it easier now. The 2.0 update will bring something called "Epitomized Path." Players can choose a weapon, and obtain something known as Fate Points if they get a five-star weapon that isn't the one chosen (earning one point when this occurs).

Genshin Impact players can have a maximum of two Fate Points. When the player has enough of them, they will be able to guarantee the next five-star weapon being the one they selected.

These Fate Points reset after the wishing event is over. Likewise, changing or canceling one's chosen weapon will also cancel the number of Fate Points they have accumulated thus far.

#2 - Ayaka as a playable character

[2.0] Upcoming Character Event Wish



Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/Tr9k71cZUW — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) July 15, 2021

Several new characters will be added in the upcoming updates, but Ayaka will be added when the Genshin Impact 2.0 update launches. She's been one of the most anticipated playable characters since closed beta, so it's a cathartic feeling seeing her finally be released.

She has been buffed throughout the beta days, and she seems promising for a brand new DPS character. Kamisato Ayaka is a five-star Cryo Sword user.

Yoimiya (a five-star Pyro Bow user) and Sayu (a four-star Anemo Claymore user) will also be added to the 2.0 update eventually.

#1 - New region (Inazuma)

Some of Inazuma's islands will be explorable (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

It should go without saying that Inazuma is the main draw of the 2.0 update. It's always an exciting affair when Genshin Impact players can explore a brand new region. While the entire region won't be available in Genshin Impact 2.0, there will still be three islands for players to explore.

Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island are the three main islands Genshin Impact players will be able to explore in the 2.0 update. Inazuma has been hyped for months, and several of the other new features found in the 2.0 update pertain to it.

