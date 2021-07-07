Genshin Impact 2.0 update to bring Cross-saving between PlayStation, PC and Mobile, according to leaks

Recent leaks suggest Genshin Impact will implement a cross-saving feature between all ports in version 2.0.

Currently, Genshin Impact supports full cross-platform matchmaking, but cross-saving is limited. This feature works between PC and mobile devices.

Console players, meanwhile, can only load their saved progress between PS4 and PS5. Hopefully the leak holds true so PlayStation gamers can have easier access to their Genshin Impact accounts.

Also read: Alleged Genshin Impact leak reveals release roadmap for Raiden Shogun, Electro MC, and Gorou banners

Genshin Impact's Cross-save feature to work between all ports in version 2.0

Genshin Report, a popular leaker, recently posted news of Genshin Impact's cross-save feature coming in version 2.0. They credited another leaker, abc64, for finding the code last month, though the specific version was previously unknown.

Cross-save between mobile, PC, and PlayStation will be introduced in version 2.0



It will also be present when Genshin comes to Switch and allow for hoyolab on consoles#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpact #Inazuma #PS5 pic.twitter.com/DHvm5HQMfo — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 5, 2021

With cross-saving, players can transfer their game data to a different device and continue playing with the same Genshin Impact account. Players can switch freely between devices, continuing their progress from wherever they left off, on whatever device.

The Genshin Impact community has shown a very positive reception to this recent leak. Players have been hoping for a cross-save feature between console and PC for a long time now, and their hopes now seem fulfilled. PlayStation 4 players, who often experience a lot of lag in Genshin Impact, definitely benefit the most.

The biggest winners with this are the PS4 users without a PS5. Pretty soon, they'll be able to experience fast loading everywhere without wait. Pretty good news as well for me, even though I use PS5 now. — Tetsu (@The_TetsuKobura) July 5, 2021

I JUST REACTIVATED, GENSHIN PS4 PLAYERS CAN CROSS SAVE IN VERSION 2.0????? — vic (@primeofadepti) July 5, 2021

Of course, with Genshin Report's mention of cross-save, many players are drawn to more questions about Genshin Impact on the Nintendo Switch. Allegedly, the Switch release was delayed due to hardware issues, which certainly begs the question of how well the game could run on the Switch.

Genshin Impact may be released on the Switch at some point, or perhaps a future Nintendo console instead. If a Switch port comes around, Genshin Report suggests it would have the same cross-save capabilities as others in version 2.0 and beyond.

Also read: Genshin Impact anniversary update may bring more than just banners and free wishes, suggests new leak

PlayStation exclusives to remain limited after Genshin Impact's cross-save update

PlayStation gamers have a few exclusive items in Genshin Impact, and leaks surrounding full-cross save capabilities call these items into question. Thankfully, Genshin Report has an update revealing that exclusive items will still exist, but players will only be able to use them when they're on the PlayStation.

This comes with the caveat that you can't use PlayStation exclusives like the Wings of Descension while on other platforms — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 5, 2021

Big things are sure to come in Genshin Impact 2.0, almost certainly including parts of the Inazuma region. Hopefully, the leaks hold true and PlayStation 4 Travelers will be able to see the same world of Teyvat from other devices.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Keqing's story quest and Moonchase festival to arrive in 2.1 update

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul