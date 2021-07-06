Alleged Genshin Impact leak reveals release roadmap for Raiden Shogun, Electro MC, and Gorou banners

Genshin Impact will soon introduce the new Inazuma region, and leaks have revealed when some characters from the Electro nation will debut.

Players expect version 2.0 to follow immediately after the current 1.6 version of Genshin Impact. Inazuma will almost certainly be added, at least partially, in version 2.0. Now, thanks to leaks, players have a good idea of when to expect Baal, Gorou, and the Electro Traveler.

Genshin Impact to release Electro Traveler in version 2.0

A leaker named Tieba has indicated that Genshin Impact's protagonist will take on the Electro element in version 2.0.

Electro Traveler render (image via Lumie)

Note: Tieba’s character leaks were translated and posted in the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord. Tieba has built credibility by leaking the Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd collaboration before it was announced. Nevertheless, players should take all character leaks in this article with some skepticism.

According to leaks, Electro Traveler will have a unique kit, with abilities that help regenerate energy. Their Elemental Skill and Burst animations can be seen in the video below, with footage provided by abc64.

As the video shows, Electro Traveler's skill, “Lightning Blade,” launches three Electro attacks. This ability leaves behind an “Abundance Amulet” upon a hit, which characters can use to gain energy and buff Energy Recharge.

Electro Traveler's Elemental Burst, “Bellowing Thunder,” knocks back opponents with Electro damage. Leaks indicate that for the duration of the ability, normal and charged attacks will deal additional Electro Damage and regenerate energy.

Raiden Shogun to arrive in Genshin Impact 2.1

Unlike in Liyue and Mondstadt, the Electro Archon is the direct ruler of Inazuma, using the title of Raiden Shogun. According to Tieba, Inazuma’s leader, Baal, will arrive in version 2.1 of Genshin Impact.

Baal in a cutscene narrated by Kazuha (image via LyurGG)

Baal will likely be a 5-star character, as the other archons have been thus far. The Raiden Shogun will almost certainly have her own banner, and players will have to spend their Intertwined Fates here to summon her.

Baal is still in development, and nothing is known about her gameplay. However, her character design is becoming clearer as leaks continue to surface.

This render by abc64 comes with a disclaimer, indicating that Baal may appear differently as an NPC from her playable version. Some rumors are circulating that Baal has different outfits, and since she has several titles, she may wear different clothes for different responsibilities.

Nevertheless, a popular fan artist and leaker, Lumie, had previously posted Baal renders that look mostly the same.

Raiden Shogun References



Please open Dropbox link for full qualityhttps://t.co/KV9YoV9lEt#GenshinImpact #原神 — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 8, 2021

As a character, Baal has been portrayed as a tyrant in Genshin Impact’s main storyline. She has closed Inazuma’s borders and issued the Vision Hunt Decree, aiming to reclaim Visions and offer them to a statue of a god.

The Vision Hunt stems from Baal’s quest for “eternity,” as she’s also known as the God of Eternity. Her motives are a bit vague for now, but more of Inazuma’s lore should help explain her character.

Zhongli describes Baal's goal (image via OinK Gaming)

Gorou to arrive in Genshin Impact 2.3

Gorou’s release date is a little further away compared to other leaked characters. Tieba claims he will be released in version 2.3, which will likely be late this year or early 2022.

Based on trusted leaks, Gorou will be a Geo bow-user in Genshin Impact. Renders of his character design are also available. These unofficial renders may differ from his actual design, but he will probably have a fox-like design, with a tail and furry ears to match.

[2.0 Render] - Gorou, Geo Bow (Rarity Unknown)

Custom render with "Dreams of Dragonfell".



Info in the post is subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/keuz36nefa — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 7, 2021

Leaks suggest that Gorou sides with the Inazuma resistance, opposing the Raiden Shogun. Perhaps he has a personal feud with Baal, but it’s also possible that he is simply a target of Inazuma’s Vision Hunt Decree.

Genshin Impact’s newest Anemo character, Kazuha, has evidently spent some time with the Inazuma resistance. A leaked script reveals him looking back on his time with the resistance. Here, he describes Gorou as someone who speaks his mind and stands up for his friends.

Yes, he’s from inazuma and kazuha has a voice line about him pic.twitter.com/BPZB4RP3N2 — Kiibo (@Kiibo___) June 7, 2021

Many details about Gorou, including his animations and gameplay, are yet to be revealed. Future leaks may give more insight into the character, but miHoYo still has months to develop him if he does in fact debut in version 2.3.

