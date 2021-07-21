Genshin Impact 2.0 patch notes: Ayaka Banner, Inazuma region, Electro Traveler, new gadgets, and other additions 

Genshin Impact's 2.0 update has an abundance of new content for fans to look forward to.

It's no secret that Inazuma is one of the most hyped-up parts of the 2.0 update, but it's not the sole focus. Usually, when miHoYo releases patch notes for their updates, the details of the content can be contained in a single webpage. However, Version 2.0 is gargantuan in its size, and its patch notes are not a quick read by any means.

This article will try to condense all of the relevant info from the new update into an easy-to-read, consise list. That being said, this is one of Genshin Impact's biggest content updates in a while, so there will be plenty of new features to cover.

Genshin Impact 2.0 patch notes

Kannazuka, as seen from above (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

A good majority of the Genshin Impact 2.0 update pertains to Inazuma. It's a brand new region, with three main islands for players to explore within the 2.0 update. These new territories are:

Kannazuka

Narukami Island

Yashiori Island

Genshin Impact players need to be Adventure Rank 30+ and have completed Chapter II: Act 1 of the Archon Quest to access these islands.

#1 - Electro Traveler

The Electro Traveler will be easy to obtain (Image via Defeat Zone)

The Electro variant for the Traveler is unlockable for players that interact with the Inazuma Statue of the Seven.

#2 - Sacred Sakura

Genshin Impact players can obtain Electro Sigils and offer them to Sacred Sakura to raise their Favor Level and get rewards for doing so. Players will also get upgrades to their Electrogranum's level at certain levels.

Electrogranum will protect players from the Electro-environmental damage found throughout Inazuma.

#3 - Gameplay features in Inazuma

The Electrogranum is a spirit that will guide you on your journey throughout the islands of Inazuma in #GenshinImpact 2.0



Sounds interesting, right? pic.twitter.com/NKXJEKtEcC — Genshin Impact: News, content & leaks (@GenshinSource) July 15, 2021

Inazuma will have a Reputation System similar to the other systems found in Mondstadt and Liyue. Likewise, there will be new Expeditions and Daily Commissions to do in Inazuma.

Thunder Sakura Boughs drop Electrograna, which lasts for a short while. It will protect them from the effect known as Balethunder. On a separate note, Electro users or certain Inazuma characters can move around very quickly by utilizing Thunder Spheres. There will also be Thunder Barriers, which can impede a player's progress.

Inazuma will also have plenty of new Domains:

Court of Flowing Sand

Violet Court

Momiji-Dyed Court

Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates

Shakkei Pavilion

Formation Estate

#4 - New characters

Yoimiya, Sayu, and Ayaka will be playable in the 2.0 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu are characters slated to show up as playable characters in the 2.0 update. Ayaka's banner is available right away for players to try and claim her.

Ayaka's banner is Ayaka, Yanfei, Ningguang, and Chongyun.

#5 - New weapons & artifacts

The following are some brand new weapons:

Mistsplitter Reforged (5* Sword)

Thundering Pulse (5* Bow)

Amenoma Kageuchi (4* Sword)

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa (4* Claymore)

Kitain Cross Spear (4* Polearm)

Hakushin Ring (4* Catalyst)

Hamayumi (4* Bow)

Shimenawa's Reminiscence and Emblem of Severed Fate are two brand new artifact sets, coming in both four-star and five-star variants to Genshin Impact.

#6 - New Events

A free copy of Beidou is available in this event (Image via miHoYo)

Thunder Sojourn is scheduled to be the upcoming event in Inazuma. Genshin Impact players will be able to collect a free copy of Beidou in this event, and there are four major acts to it. Genshin Impact Players will need both Thunder Pellets and Thunder Crystals to obtain their free copy of Beidou, along with the other usual rewards players get in these types of events.

Thunder Pellets are obtained from the first three acts, with Thunder Crystals being awarded in the fourth act. 1,000 of both currencies are needed for the free Beidou copy.

If Genshin Impact players are Adventure Rank 30+, then they can participate in this event. During the event, players will be able to complete the “Voyage Prep” quest and unlock Act I: Bolt Blitz. There are six challenges for the player to attempt, with three new challenges unlocking every day.

1,000 Thunder Pellets and 1,000 Thunder Crystals are needed for the free Beidou copy (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here, players use the aforementioned Thunder Spheres to reach a destination quickly. Act II (Lightning Round) will require players to defeat all enemies within a time limit.

Act III (Weaving Lightning) is similar to Act II in that players will need to defeat all enemies within a time limit once again. Thunder Pellets, Primogems, and Mora will be rewarded to those that complete these challenges.

Act IV is the final act. Here, players need to complete a special Domain Challenge for which they will be rewarded with Thunder Crystals.

#7 - New Archon Quests & a touch-up on old quests

The new Archon Quest is going to take place in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

Chapter II: Act 1 & 2 will be available in Genshin Impact 2.0.

The following are the changes to the old Archon Quest Adventure Rank requirements:

Chapter 1: Act II now requires Adventure Rank 25+ (previously 29+. and the monsters are adjusted to Lv. 30)

Chapter 1: Act III now requires Adventure Rank 28+ (previously 35+)

Chapter 1: Act IV now requires Adventure Rank 28+ (previously 36+)

The World Quest, "Brough Keeper: Dainsleif: now requires Adventure Rank 28+, rather than 36+.

Inazuma will have plenty of new World Quests. Ayaka and Yoimiya will also have an Act 1 for their own Story Quests.

#8 - New Monsters

The Mirror Maiden is a new type of enemy to watch out for (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Inazuma will have plenty of new monsters for players to conquer, such as the:

Fatui - Mirror Maiden

Nobushi (several variants)

Perpetual Mechanical Array

Pyro Hypostasis

Ruin Crusher

Ruin Destroyer

Ruin Defender

Ruin Scout

Electro variants of previously established enemies (such as the Electro Abyss Mage)

#9 - Epitomized Path

[2.0] Upcoming Weapon Event Wish



Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/YWEVXp5pNK — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) July 14, 2021

Genshin Impact fans of Weapon Wishes now have a new mechanic to guarantee getting their desired five-star weapons. There will be a new mechanic known as Epitomized Path, which gives a player one Fate Point every time they receive a five-star weapon that isn't the one they have selected.

Genshin Impact players can acquire a maximum of two Fate Points, which they can use to guarantee their next five-star weapon being the one they selected. If they alter their selection or cancel it, their Fate Points will be reset.

Likewise, when Epitome Invocation ends, Genshin Impact players will lose all Fate Points.

#10 - Commission changes

Genshin Impact players can now use the Region Selection feature for their Commission Quests.

#11 - New gadgets & other items

The 2.0 update for Genshin Impact will introduce plenty of new gadgets:

Artifact Strongbox (a few variations of popular artifact sets via Mystic Offering)

Electroculus Resonance Stone

Electro Treasure Compass

Memento Lens

Mini Seelie: Viola

Red Feather Fan

Seed Dispensary

Genshin Impact 2.0 will also have an abundance of new recipes, furnishings, achievements, materials, and namecards for players to discover and collect.

#12 - Spiral Abyss changes

The Spiral Abyss is going to be updated yet again (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Floors 9 to 12 are going to be updated in both monster layout and Ley Line Disorders. Floor 9's Ley Line Disorder will involve a Plasma Field at the end of the field, which will hit characters with a lightning strike every five seconds for Electro DMG. This AOE expands as the challenge progresses.

Floor 10 will have a new Leader and Attendants mechanic. Every Attendant will increase the Leader's Elemental and Physical RES by 10%, as well as restore their HP every 12 seconds (5% HP per attendant).

Floor 11 will have all party members' Pyro DMG and Cryo DMG dealt be increased by 60%.

Floor 12 has Elemental High Tides and Elemental Low Tides cycling every 10 seconds. High Tides generates a large number of Elemental Particles for a character's attacks (10 Elemental Energy per 2.8 seconds). Low Tide prevents party members from gaining Elemental Energy.

#13 - New Lunar phases

Lunar phases are useful for the Spiral Abyss (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Phase 1: Shattering Moon makes it so an active character's basic attacks decrease an opponents' DEF by 7% for 10 seconds if the active character's Elemental Energy is full.

Phase 2: Brimful Moon will make it so that when an active character collects an Elemental Orb/Particle, it will unleash an AOE shockwave, dealing damage to nearby opponents once every four seconds.

Phase 3: Stalwart Moon makes it so the ATK of every character in the party will increase by 20% after a character uses their Elemental Burst. This lasts for 10 seconds and has a max stack count of three.

#14 - PlayStation Progression

PlayStation players can transfer their data to and from other platforms now (Image via Walmart)

PlayStation users can now transfer their data to and from other platforms. Method 1 involves the player transferring their old data to the PlayStation console. Method 2 involves the PlayStation player transferring their data to a new platform.

Method 1 requires the player to use a PSN that never played Genshin Impact. From there, open the game and link the email address associated with the miHoYo account.

Method 2 has players log into their Genshin Impact account on the PlayStation console and go to Settings. From there, go to Account and then to User Center. Finally, players should see Link Account.

Note: Genesis Crystals do not transfer.

#15 - Minor optimizations in Genshin Impact

The usual optimizations will occur (Image via Genshin Impact)

As usual, Genshin Impact's newest update will add some voice lines, fix minor descriptions and animations, add a few quality-of-life updates, and perform some bug fixes. For example, one of the changes is that Genshin Impact players will now be notified a second time if they wish to remove their friends.

Edited by Siddharth Satish