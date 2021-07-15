Fans excited as Genshin Impact is only a week away from releasing Ayaka and Inazuma

Genshin Impact fans won't have to wait much longer to see both Ayaka and Inazuma, as their official release date is July 21st, 2021.

There are a plethora of reactions going around Twitter for this highly-anticipated update, and it's easy to see why. The Genshin Impact 2.0 update is going to be huge, and it's going to have all of the content fans have been waiting for a while. New playable characters like Ayaka (who is coming out next week) are always a reason for fans to be excited.

However, it isn't just a character banner Genshin Impact players are hyped for. Genshin Impact 2.0 info is readily available for players that look for it, and that includes Inazuma as a whole new region to explore. Inazuma and its related content have officially been announced for release on July 21st, 2021, giving players a week to prepare.

Inazuma and Ayaka are arriving to Genshin Impact in a week

This official video was released back on July 9th, 2021, but it sets the tone for what Inazuma is going to be like in Genshin Impact. The locations, characters, and story are going to be appropriately big for what is ultimately one of Genshin Impact's largest updates in a long time.

Cross-saving between Playstation consoles and mobile devices and PC will also be included in this update. Likewise, the 2.0 update will add better character shading and controller support optimization to make the gameplay experience more rewarding for Genshin Impact players.

An old familiar face will also return as a world boss in the form of the Maguu Kenki.

Ayaka's banner

Fans curious to know who the four-star characters on Ayaka's banner are will be delighted to hear that it has already been revealed. Chongyun, Yanfei, and Ningguang are the four-star characters that will be boosted alongside Ayaka.

Ayaka's banner will be released on July 21nd, 2021, which is the same date as the brand new Inazuma expansion.

Twitter reactions

Understandably, some Genshin Impact fans are eagerly awaiting to see Inazuma in-game and are reacting positively.

I made this just for fun and because I'm so hyped for Inazuma! Inspired by Genshin Impact JP ad on Twitter btw. I hope you guys like it! 😊

▼4K version available on YouTube:https://t.co/2payt7dAgA

▼Infographic for v2.0 characters in reply.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Ayaka pic.twitter.com/2azRHA67Hs — DevilTakoyaki (@deviltakoyaki) July 14, 2021

Especially to the point that they're willing to provide detailed guides and infographics for the upcoming 2.0 update in Genshin Impact.

Of course, some people are willing to make and share memes about their expectations of what is going to happen in the Inazuma storyline.

People are also making and sharing fanart of some Inazuma characters.

Practically every Inazuma character has a good amount of fanart on Twitter right now.

Are you ready to explore the new region of Inazuma arriving in the #GenshinImpact 2.0 update? pic.twitter.com/b8V9DKc3Pt — Genshin Impact: News, content & leaks (@GenshinSource) July 13, 2021

Some people just ask simple questions to gauge hype for the upcoming update involving Inazuma and its characters in Genshin Impact 2.0.

I finally was able to provide the largest update and finished a lot of work. My #genshinimpact site now has all enemy cards are done, all new guide cards, and lots of useful legend cards. 7 Inazuma weapons are also added in the beta page. https://t.co/GkoX2DVQ68 pic.twitter.com/4h5v6CVZa9 — Stanley Quach (@QuachStanley) July 14, 2021

Some fans are even willing to create detailed guides on their personal website for the upcoming content.

So satisfied with my roster of #GenshinImpact characters 😄😄

Yoimiya will be joining the team in Inazuma (guaranteed) and hopefully Sayu will come home too! pic.twitter.com/BOL2keZZtO — Joana Freitas (@joana_f_freitas) July 13, 2021

Considering there's a good amount of playable characters that will be arriving shortly in Genshin Impact, it's not surprising that some Twitter users are hoping to see some of them added to their team.

Well... I'm back on Genshin and this is my thoughts about Inazuma character.

Link: https://t.co/t44jvF3laa#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/rzREXGWS8n — Nakita (@NakiOaki) July 13, 2021

On a similar note, some players are sharing who they plan to roll for and who they think they'll skip when their banners come out in Genshin Impact.

I was gonna stream more Genshin Impact story, but now that I’m stuck in Texas with COVID and not much to do…



Yeah, I’m not gonna wait. Sorry.



Maybe we’ll explore Inazuma on stream together. 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/UHRrGhhesR — Renee Rhodes 🌈✨🏳️‍🌈 (@RaeDeAnneR) July 13, 2021

Both big-name and small-time streamers are understandably excited to stream Genshin Impact, which is bound to get better views when players can explore Inazuma for the first time.

Fox...? It's the Sacred Sakura!

The Grand Narukami Shrine is the largest shrine in Inazuma. It is located at the top of a mountain surrounded by a huge Sacred Sakura Tree.

Those who have wishes can visit the shrine, draw a slip, and ask for Narukami's blessing.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/hOMKS3svFh pic.twitter.com/5PhHeDXLRV — DevilTakoyaki (@deviltakoyaki) July 13, 2021

Of course, some Genshin Impact fans are reacting with tweets detailing some of the storyline lore of the upcoming update.

Inevitably, there will be a lot of spoilers once the update goes live in a week on July 21st, 2021. Some players despise spoilers, so they should remember that before diving deep into Twitter reactions.

Edited by Gautham Balaji