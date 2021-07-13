Genshin Impact 2.0 characters: All you need to know about Ayaka and Yoimiya's banner

Genshin Impact 2.0 is right around the corner and players will finally be able to both set foot in the new region of Inazuma and wish for the long awaited characters, Ayaka and Yoimiya.

Players have been waiting for the opportunity to wish for Ayaka since Genshin Impact's beta, and Yoimiya has made quite the impression on the community. Players can learn more about their upcoming banners and what to expect when Genshin Impact 2.0 launches later this month.

Genshin Impact 2.0 characters: Ayaka and Yoimiya banner details revealed:

Genshin Impact players will be able to get an early look at Ayaka's banner here, as shown by reputable source @abc64real on Twitter. The banner will contain the 5-star Cryo Sword character Kamisato Ayaka, while featuring the 4-star characters Chongyun, Ningguang, and Yanfei.

This banner will be the first to go live during Genshin Impact 2.0 and while it is still subject to change before launch, players will only have to wait until July 21st to see Ayaka's banner in Genshin Impact.

here's the event wish preview for 2.0!

Yoimiya's banner will closely follow Ayaka's in Genshin Impact 2.0 and players will be able to wish for the upcoming 5-star Pyro bow wielder. She will arrive alongside another new character from the land of Electro, Sayu, a 4-star Anemo Claymore user.

These two new characters will be featured on the same banner, making this a great opportunity for players who want to try out new battle tactics.

Ayaka and Yoimiya in Genshin Impact:

Kamisato Ayaka is a character that many players are familiar with as she has been one of the most popular additions in Genshin Impact's history. Players will finally be able to wish for her on this upcoming banner and thanks to early leaks, they can also get a look at her moveset here.

Ayaka's abilities are very unique and players who are interested in this new Cryo 5-star will definitely want to pull her when she arrives.

Yoimiya is a fairly new character who was revealed on Genshin Impact's official Twitter account, and players got a better look at her in the recent 2.0 livestream. She is a master of fireworks and celebrations which players will definitely notice in her animations and abilities.

Yoimiya is one of the most visually spectacular characters in Genshin Impact and players won't have to wait much longer to wish on her upcoming banner.

Genshin Impact 2.0 will be released on July 21st and Ayaka's banner should arrive alongside it. Players have a lot to look forward to in the near future of Genshin Impact.

