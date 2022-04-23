How to get Ayaka and other Genshin Impact live wallpapers on PC using N0va Desktop

N0va desktop app has been updated with new live Genshin Impact wallpapers. Players can now have live wallpapers of Ayaka and a few other characters. N0va desktop app is made by HoYoverse, which is an immersive live wallpaper application. The application features live and static wallpapers for games produced by HoYoverse.

Launched in November 2021, players can freely download the N0va Desktop app on their desktop and mobile. There are multiple live and static Genshin Impact-related wallpapers for players to select from.

Here is a quick guide on how players can have Ayaka and other Genshin Impact live wallpapers on their desktop using N0va Desktop.

How to access Genshin Impact live wallpapers using N0va Desktop

N0va Desktop has its own website and presence on multiple social media platforms. Fans can also click on the link given in the tweet above, which will redirect them to N0va Desktop’s official website.

The official site showcases three platforms on which it can be downloaded. These three platforms are:

Windows

Google Playstore

Android

N0va Desktop official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Fans can pick how they want to download the N0va Desktop setup files to install the application. The setup file size can vary from platform to platform. For PC users, the setup file size is around 570 MB, however, that may vary in the future.

During the installation, the app will ask for various types of permissions. In the end, fans can choose whether they want the N0va Desktop application to start when they boot their PC or later.

Applying live and static wallpapers from N0va Desktop

N0va Desktop Main Screen (Image via HoYoverse)

After launching N0va Desktop on PC, the application screen might automatically change the desktop wallpaper with Lumi, a virtual character featured by HoYoVerse on the app.

However, the aim here is to apply Genshin Impact wallpapers so look for an option called “Featured” on the left column.

N0va Desktop wallpapers filters (Image via HoYoverse)

Fans can find that wallpaper can be categorized based on multiple filters. Select the Genshin Impact filter to find all the relevant wallpapers. Fans can also switch from live to static wallpaper if that is what they are looking for.

After finding the desired wallpaper to apply, select the download option located in the bottom right corner of the application. Select the size as per your screen’s resolution and the wallpaper will be downloaded inside the N0va Desktop application.

N0va Desktop @N0vaDesktop



Click here to download >>>

n0vadp.hoyoverse.com

#N0va #Lumi #wallpaper Genshin Impact Live Wallpaper | A Scenery of Skylight and Serenity（PC and Android pad Version）now on N0va Desktop!Click here to download >>> Genshin Impact Live Wallpaper | A Scenery of Skylight and Serenity（PC and Android pad Version）now on N0va Desktop! Click here to download >>>n0vadp.hoyoverse.com#N0va #Lumi #wallpaper https://t.co/xIlw3vw37N

The process is very straightforward and simple for PC users than for mobile users as there are fewer screens to jump through on a PC.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul