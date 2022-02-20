How to get Genshin Impact live wallpapers using N0va Desktop

Genshin Impact players can now get live as well as statics wallpapers from N0va Desktop app. The official application was released by miHoYo for players to download so that they can use the official artwork as their wallpaper.

The application can be downloaded on PC and Android platforms, but there is no information regarding its release on iOS products.

Here's a quick guide for players to get their favorite wallpapers on PC and Android.

N0va Desktop contains live and static wallpapers for Genshin Impact and other miHoYo games

The N0va Desktop app was released in December 2021 with miHoYo's virtual actress Lumi. She is the default wallpaper when players download the app and virtually operates it as well.

To download N0va Desktop, players are naturally required to visit the official website. Three download categories are available:

Google Play

Windows

Android

The website also mentions that the app is compatible with Windows 7 and above, excluding the Windows 10 Insider Preview.

Now, players simply need to select their platform and install the application.

How to find Genshin Impact wallpapers on N0va Desktop app

It is worth noting that after the installation, Lumi will become the wallpaper by default. Users can then open the app again to check out other wallpapers.

The four sections included in the app are:

Lumi: Alter Lumi's outfits and background to make custom wallpapers.

Alter Lumi's outfits and background to make custom wallpapers. Practice Room: Features other 'Lumi' wallpapers made by the N0va Desktop community.

Features other 'Lumi' wallpapers made by the N0va Desktop community. Featured: Contains downloadable Live and Static wallpapers for Genshin Impact, Guns GirlZ, Honkai Impact 3rd, and Tears of Themis

Contains downloadable Live and Static wallpapers for Genshin Impact, Guns GirlZ, Honkai Impact 3rd, and Tears of Themis My Wallpapers: Contains all the wallpapers that have been downloaded by users.

The Featured section will allow users to download the wallpapers in both 'Live' and 'Static' variants. Characters like Kazuha, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Zhongli, Childe, and others are showcased in these wallpapers.

More characters like Ayato, Yae Miko, and Raiden Shogun could be added soon.

Other games from miHoYo like Tears of Themis and Honkai Impact 3rd are also featured in N0va Desktop. Lastly, the 'My Wallpapers' section is where users can find all the wallpapers they have downloaded. The app instantly applies a new wallpaper upon selection.

The app works similarly on Android, as the default wallpaper will be Lumi and new ones from Genshin Impact will be available in the 'Featured' section.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul